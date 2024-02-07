business

Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to L’Occitane’s board of directors regarding the opportunity to maximize shareholder value through a relisting

PUBLISHED ONFebruary 07, 2024 12:30 AM
Believes Relisting Shares to a U.S. Exchange Would Unlock Significant Value as Business Fundamentals Support a Share Price of HK$45 to HK$70

Believes Sol de Janeiro Alone Could be Worth HK$40+ Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC, with current ownership of 1.5mm shares of L’Occitane International (“L’Occitane” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to the Company’s board of directors regarding the potential bid for L’Occitane.

Contacts:

Michael Rybak
424-644-6008

Brad Lundy
424-644-6009
