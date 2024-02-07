Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to L’Occitane’s board of directors regarding the opportunity to maximize shareholder value through a relisting

Believes Relisting Shares to a U.S. Exchange Would Unlock Significant Value as Business Fundamentals Support a Share Price of HK$45 to HK$70



Believes Sol de Janeiro Alone Could be Worth HK$40+ Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC, with current ownership of 1.5mm shares of L’Occitane International (“L’Occitane” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to the Company’s board of directors regarding the potential bid for L’Occitane.

A full copy of the letter to the board and a supporting presentation are attached below and are available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/edbd29a5-02a9-4aa2-a371-6ea58d01ee52



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1fe56e0-43a5-4b0b-9b35-7c030f69d976





Contacts: Michael Rybak 424-644-6008 Brad Lundy 424-644-6009