BUY ONE, GET ONE TREE! Cathay Pacific to plant mangrove trees across Southeast Asia

1 Ticket, 1 Tree initiative, with the announcement of a Southeast Asia-wide initiative that will see trees planted in various mangrove forests





The initiative, announced at a tree-planting event organised by Cathay Pacific at the Taman Wisata Alam Mangrove, Anke Kapuk, Indonesia, will see the airline plant a tree for every ticket purchased on its website from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, from 1 to 30 November 2022. This is part of Cathay Pacific's sustainability efforts in supporting local communities, ecological restoration, and climate resilience.



1 Ticket, 1 Tree was launched last year in Thailand, one of Cathay Pacific's key destinations in Southeast Asia. A similar initiative, Join For Trees , was rolled out earlier this year in Indonesia and the Philippines, where the airline committed to plant a tree for every new member sign-up.



With both these efforts combined, Cathay Pacific has planted more than 1,000 trees in the mangrove forests of Thailand, Indonesia and soon the Philippines. Today, About 50 volunteers comprising Cathay Pacific employees, trade agents and other partners came together at Taman Wisata Alam Mangrove to plant saplings to kick start this year's initiative.



With 1 Ticket, 1 Tree covering more countries this year, Cathay Pacific hopes to plant significantly more trees this year than last. "This initiative underscores our commitment to our customers in Southeast Asia," Dominic Perret, Regional General Manager, Southeast Asia and Southwest Pacific, said at the planting event. "1 Ticket, 1 Tree is in line with our broader sustainability efforts, which include contributing purposefully to the communities we serve. We embarked on this tree-planting effort because many of our communities in Southeast Asia depend on mangroves for food, protection and income. As always, we strive to make a meaningful impact, both in service and sustainability."



Cathay Pacific's commitment to sustainability



Cathay Pacific strives to be one of the world's leading service brands, embracing a responsibility to serve customers and also future generations. This ambition has laid the foundation of a commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable development.



[1] Mangrove forests located in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

