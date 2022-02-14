Buy2Sell Ranks in the Top 5 B2B E-commerce Platform in Vietnam with 1 Million Traffic Hits

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the published statistics of Buy2Sell's Google Analytics of 2021 statistics, the B2B platform reached more than half a million visits and 140k registered users. Similarly, in 2020 the platform reached about 400K visits and 56k registered users. In just 2 years, the platform has reached 1 million hits and more than 200k registered users.



Buy2Sell B2B Application

These numbers are judged by B2B competition as an achievement and it pushed Buy2Sell to be in the Top 5 e-commerce in Vietnam. No other similar B2B platform in Vietnam has been able to achieve these results until now. Currently, Buy2Sell's application has been launched in Vietnam, promising the potential that Buy2Sell will bring new opportunities for sellers to develop their distribution system easier than ever.

Sales growth

According Buy2Sell's importation data of 2nd Semester 2021, Buy2Sell Vietnam imported more than 22 million USD of goods through their global network of suppliers. These goods are destined to local market for large buyers inside the platform. The most popular item is Wine, Nutritional food and Cosmetics.

Growth stage

Buy2Sell was established in 2015 and belongs to the group LLHP PTE LTD in Singapore. "We are in growth phase, revenue stream gives Buy2Sell steady capital flow to growth yearly. Currently, we have received interesting offers from large investors. However, we are very humble right now to speak about evaluation. Our main focus is to deliver value, quality of service, brand influence on the community and efficiency. The e-commerce is our primary goal," Harry Morant, CEO & Co-Founder and Elena Linh -Founder, shared.

Vietnam's growing B2B eCommerce marketplace

While most people use Google and other search engines to search for products, businesses did not have the same capabilities in the past. However, this is changing thanks to the increasing number of B2B eCommerce marketplace platforms. Now more than ever most businesses, large or small, heavily rely on B2B E-commerce marketplaces.

Vietnam market is at the right time as the B2B E-commerce market has the highest growth rate in Southeast Asia, reaching USD 13.2bn in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43% by 2025. Buy2Sell plans to build a faster and more user-friendly platform and expand the sales, marketing, and technology teams to drive rapid growth.