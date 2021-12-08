Buyandship's latest survey shows overseas purchases are at least 33% cheaper than local prices

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyandship earlier conducted a user survey on the price differences between overseas and local purchases. The survey revealed that cross-border purchase is 35%, 33.1%, and 32.7% cheaper than local purchases in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, respectively.

In terms of product categories, 68% of our Philippines users claimed that the products sold on overseas websites are not available locally. 66.6% of our Malaysian users and 35.2 % of our Singaporean users reported the same situation as well.

The study was conducted from 27 October to 30 October, and surveyed 878 users across 7 Asian markets, including Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, in order to understand the price differentials between cross-border and local purchases.

Sheldon Li, co-founder of Buyandship said, "Buyandship is always dedicated to providing our users with the latest online shopping discount and offer through different platforms. At the moment, our social media has 1 million views every week; 50,000 active users in our discussion group on Facebook; and over 300 users generated content (UGC) per week. Buyandship will strive to optimize the price comparison system in the future and this enables us to provide more information on price differentials."

About Buyandship

Established in 2014, Buyandship is a Cyberport start-up that is committed to providing customers with a simple and speedy one-stop cross-border eCommerce gateway through big data, global pricing comparison, content generation, logistics technologies, with a global presence across 12 countries and territories to date. Buyandship generated a revenue of US$25 million in 2020/21 financial year.