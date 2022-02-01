Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 04, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period January 24 - January 28, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 1,570,000 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on October 27, 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 24/01/2022 290,000 190.9264 55,368,656.00 25/01/2022 300,000 193.1125 57,933,750.00 26/01/2022 300,000 196.2452 58,873,560.00 27/01/2022 320,000 191.6524 61,328,768.00 28/01/2022 360,000 178.5908 64,292,688.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of January 28, 2022 amounts to 29,564,470 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

