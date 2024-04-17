BuyBackTech Enabling Consumers to Cash In Old, Unused, and Broken Phones and Tablets

BuyBackTech is an electronics buyback service allowing customers to receive instant quotes and rapidly sell old or unused phones and tablet devices. The company is renowned for free shipping and unrivaled customer support nationwide.

—

“Your devices are worth more than you think” reads BuyBackTech’s slogan, the company that has been buying old pieces of technology from US consumers, creating value and enabling them to sell items that would otherwise collect dust in boxes or be torn apart by kids and pets over time.

BuyBackTech is more than a buyer of old phones and tablets. It is a full-fledged buyback service complete with instant quotes on all mainstream phone & tablet models, offering a safe selling process with free shipping, unrivaled prices, and a range of exquisite perks to its customers.

The firm is buying out all used iPhones from the 7th generation onwards, Samsung phones version S10 and later versions, as well as all 5th generation iPads and newer models. The list of devices BuyBackTech will buy out from its customers also includes all possible permutations of smartphones and tablets.

Knowing that a plethora of online buyback portals and services exist, most of which offering little to no help to customers in terms of guiding them through the selling process, BuyBackTech has created a fast, secure, and streamlined way for owners of old and unused devices to sell iPhones, sell Samsung models, and sell broken phones with as little effort as possible.

Instant quotes, step-by-step guides, and an abundance of educational material available on the company’s blog cater to all selling needs of BuyBackTech’s customers. According to the firm’s spokesperson, BuyBackTech is committed to excellence and strives to create a simple, time-efficient process that promotes secure, hassle-free selling, stating:

“We’re constantly working to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the absolute best experience possible. We know that choosing an online buyback program can be difficult, so we tried to make the decision as easy as possible,” the company’s spokesperson said.

What separates BuyBackTech from contemporary old tech selling programs is a simple three-step procedure built around customer convenience and speedy payouts.

In line with the company’s motto, BuyBackTech is advising its customers to first request an instant quote from its official website. Any piece of information can help the BBT team determine the starting value and provide an estimate in as little as 30 seconds.

BuyBackTech is renowned for its no-obligation policy, which enables any customer to back out of their orders whenever they want without incurring any penalties whatsoever. Moreover, all offers are backed by a 14-day price lock guarantee, which ensures that the price BuyBackTech presents to customers wishing to sell used phones is guaranteed to be paid in full once the offer is accepted.

The second part of the process entails shipping the phone or tablet to BuyBackTech. In good faith, the company offers 100% free shipping on all orders by sending a prepaid shipping label to the seller.

The third and final step revolves around the device testing process. Unlike contemporary buyback programs, the team at BuyBackTech boasts years of industry experience in testing and repairing smartphone and tablet devices, which allows its experts to rapidly determine the actual value and analyze the device’s functionalities in record time. The testing process at BBT is typically concluded within five to seven days of the phone’s arrival.

With the offer in place and the device in BuyBackTech’s expert hands, the sellers are ready to get paid. As per the price-lock guarantee, the quotes customers receive always match the price paid for each offer.

To ensure its trusted customers can flexibly choose the payment option they feel the most comfortable with, BuyBackTech has introduced an array of payment integrations to its system, including PayPal, Cash App, Venmo, and direct bank transfers.

In addition to enabling consumers to trade in phones, old Samsung smartphones, and used tablets, BuyBackTech has announced that it will start accepting offers on Mac devices soon.

More information about BuyBack Tech is available on the company’s official website.



