BVI launches FINEVISION HP, a novel hydrophobic trifocal IOL based on the FINE optical technology platform, in Japan

FINEVISION HP is the first patented diffractive trifocal IOL and is one of the flagship products in BVI’s IOL portfolio; FINE Trifocal technology is utilized across the company’s entire range of presbyopia-correcting IOLs.

The Japan launch follows two key FINEVISION HP 2023 milestones: One million FINEVISION IOL implants sold worldwide and the recent completion of the FINEVISION HP IDE clinical study patient enrollment in the US.

BVI expects to introduce several IOL models over the next few years in Japan, demonstrating BVI’s commitment to ophthalmic surgeons and their patients in Japan.



WALTHAM, Mass., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI, one of the fastest growing surgical ophthalmic businesses in the world, is thrilled to announce the official launch of FINEVISION HP in Japan. The FINEVISION HP hydrophobic and glistening free trifocal IOL represents a significant breakthrough in trifocal technology as the first trifocal platform to offer cataract patients high quality vision across all distances.

Given substantial excitement and interest in the product, BVI Japan has already received orders for FINEVISION HP and will host the official launch event at the upcoming Japanese Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (JSCRS) annual meeting in Sapporo, Japan on June 22 through June 24. Dr. Kazunori Miyata (Miyata Eye Hospital), Dr. Hisaharu Suzuki (Zengyo Suzuki Eye Clinic), and Dr. Yousai Mori (Miyata Eye Hospital) will be presenting the results of the clinical trial conducted in Japan.

As part of BVI’s commitment to continuously improve product performance to meet patients’ and surgeons’ needs, the FINEVISION HP IOL is now in its third generation since the initial FINE optical technology platform was launched in 2010. BVI has developed this unique IOL with numerous novel designs, including proprietary, patented hydrophobic material, a one-of-a-kind double C loop haptic design, and patented CoPODize™ optical surface technologies which enables Convolution and Apodization across the entire optic zone. As the trifocal market leader in Europe, BVI has proven this technology with over 10 years of success and one million FINEVISION implants sold across the world.

Dr. Kazuo Ichikawa of Chukyo Eye Clinic, Nagoya said: “It is great to see a new option of Multifocal IOL lens for our patients in Japan. Not only was FINEVISION the original trifocal, but the new generation FINEVISION HP provides 20/20 vision from -3D to +.5D of defocus as well as controlling dysphotopsia.”

Shervin Korangy, BVI President and CEO said: ‘‘I could not be more pleased with the feedback we are receiving from surgeons about their experience partnering with BVI. The FINEVISION launch in Japan continues to execute on our strategic vision of expanding into key markets globally. Our commitment to bring BVI’s world-class products to surgeons and patients across the world is unwavering and continues at an accelerated pace. I look forward to watching our team’s success with this and subsequent product launches in the Japanese market.”

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors. Our trusted brands include Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs).

