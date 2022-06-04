bVital Wellness and Recharging Center is set to launch its first location in Park City to help patients achieve longevity!

—

bVital Wellness and Recharging Center will open its doors to the Park City community on June 9th. While their primary focus is Brain Health and Longevity, they have treatment plans for a wide variety of needs, from concussions to neurodegeneration, to people who want better athletic recovery.

bVital utilizes a wide variety of therapeutics, from brain frequency training, VSEL treatments (Very small embryonic–like stem cells), Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), and peptides as well as assessments and tests to get to the underlying cause of each patient's health concern. Acupuncture to IV Therapy, bVital offers healthcare to numerous types of patients with varying symptoms.

bVital Wellness and Recharging Center has three areas of patient care: Neurodegeneration, Brain Health, and Longevity. The first tenet of longevity is don’t die. bVital assesses each patient's terrain, to know what is influencing their health, and the ability to address whatever comes up.

bVital’s mission is to help people access their full creativity (healing their brains, allowing them to access their creativity to thrive) they can create from their heart space, helping us achieve and realize heaven on earth much quicker and faster than one could ever imagine.

“We are so excited to launch this center, the first of 8 in our vision, of love beaming beacons of light, joy-filled staff, providers, and patients, thriving! We couldn’t think of a better community to launch in, Park City, let’s create a new blue zone! (Areas of high concentration of centenarians). - Dr. Greg Eckel

Located at 1755 Prospector Ave #100 Park City 84060, bVital Wellness and Recharging Center will be hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony on June 9th, from 12:00 - 5:00 pm. The press and public are invited to attend the event.

At the Grand Opening, bVital will be holding a meet and greet, office tours, Allcore360 rides, and providing refreshments. Additionally, they are offering a complimentary sound healing and a guided meditation session from 2:00 - 3:00.

bVital Wellness can be contacted by calling (435) 962-6363 or through their online form located at https://bvitalpc.com/contact-us

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Greg Eckel

Email: Send Email

Organization: bVital Wellness & Recharging Center

Address: 1755 Prospector Ave #100 Park City 84060

Phone: (435) 962-6363

Website: https://bvitalpc.com



Release ID: 89076182

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.