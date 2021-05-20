Bybit to Launch Ether Futures Contract

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 May 2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has announced today it will launch Ether futures contract on May 20, further diversifying its offerings of the leading altcoin.





ETHUSD0625 will start trading on May 20 at or after 10AM UTC if liquidity conditions are met; ETHUSD0924 will start trading on May 24 at or after 10AM UTC if liquidity conditions are met. Ether futures will not require funding fee; so as long as the contracts are valid, traders can hold their positions free of charge.





The previously announced Bybit Cloud Mining, a mining-as-a-service (MaaS) product that gives users instant access to ETH mining from as little as $100, will arrive with ETHUSD0924 on May 24.





"As the Bitcoin price continues to stagnate, traders and investors are increasingly looking towards alternatives," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are pleased to launch our new Ether futures contract as rising retail and institutional demand paves way for a new alt season. Ether futures contract and Bybit Cloud Mining join our existing ETHUSD and ETHUSDT perpetual contracts in the ETH product lineup, and will create new opportunities for our clients, whether they are looking to hedge their positions or to further capitalize on future price movements of ETH."





ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen its price explode 20-fold over the last 12 months, four times that of Bitcoin during the same period. The Ethereum gas fee has stabilized after April 15's Berlin Upgrade, even as the upcoming EIP 1559 (London) fee market overhaul, expected in July, promises further gas cost reduction and a deflationary monetary policy.





