Bybit Launchpool is Introducing Monopoly Millionaire Game

About Bybit

DENVER, US - Media OutReach - 28 July 2022 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing crypto exchanges, is listing MMC, the main platform token of Monopoly Millionaire Game, on the Bybit Launchpool.The Monopoly Millionaire Game is a marine-themed game where players can earn tokens through nine different exciting games.As the game's governance token, MMC can be used in the governance process via voting and staking. Users can also use it to purchase and upgrade their NFTs to get a higher "cannon star-level" and earn greater rewards. A total of 100 million MMC tokens are available, which will be allocated to the treasury, liquidity pools, investors, team, and IEO.Users can earn MMC tokens both by playing the game and by staking them through Bybit Launchpool. Bybit Launchpool is a component of Bybit Earn, where users can stake and earn tokens at attractive APYs for free. Users can stake and unstake tokens anytime, and earn fees on their staked currency. They can also earn bonuses in Tether (USDT).The Monopoly Millionaire Game was created by a group of individuals with extensive game development experience at well-known internet companies. It recently completed its seed funding round and raised $1 million. The round, led by Mirana Ventures, helped the Monopoly Millionaire Game surpass the $10 million mark in market value.Hashtag: #Bybit