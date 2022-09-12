Bybit Launchpool Lists Ookeenga Governance Token OKG

About Bybit

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 6 September 2022 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is listing OKG, the limited governance-supplied token of Ookeenga, on the Bybit Launchpool.Ookeenga is the first Vertical Multiplayer Real Time Strategy GameFi project with breathtaking 3D visuals and a compelling storyline by CROS, the studio behind the success of Steam's top game. Ookeenga also features addictive gameplay inspired by the Clash Royale. Ookeenga has been gaining momentum since its inception with a large community and over 40 partners on board.The OKG token is a governance token that is used at each level of governance, voting, power in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) where it is staked, and for control of the DAO's treasury. Players can also use the OKG token to buy/sell NFTs, and breed or enhance items. Furthermore, owning the OKG token represents the player's investment in the Ookeenga world. The supply of the OKG token is limited.Bybit Launchpool is a component of Bybit Earn, where users can stake and earn tokens at attractive APYs for free. Users can stake and unstake tokens anytime, and earn fees on their staked currency. They can also earn bonuses in Tether (USDT).Ookeenga is backed by reputable investors such as Sky Vision Capital, Ex Network, and ZBS capital.Ookeenga's long term vision is to become a core content IP with a comprehensive ecosystem consisting of both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 subsequent projects. By owning Ookeenga NFTs, investors and players will have access to the entire Ookeenga ecosystem.Hashtag: #Bybit