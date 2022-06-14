Bybit Unveils First-Ever Bear Market Guide for Traders

About Bybit

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 14 June 2022 - Bybit, one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges in the world, launched today its first-ever Bear Market Guide, an educative resource to help investors navigate through the volatile times that cryptocurrencies and equity markets are facing, overcoming the turbulence by researching and potentially taking advantage of possibilities to stay ahead of the bear market.Featuring a contemporary design that draws inspiration from popular culture, the guide shares a pool of resources that can help investors put the bear market situation into perspective. Conceptualized and written by an in-house team of experts and researchers, it analyzes current trends and identifies similarities and differences with previous bear markets to help users determine strategies and opportunities to level up during the current market conditions.Bybit's Bear Market Guide aims to address questions that traders might have, from tips/tricks for newbies to offering a macro analysis of the bear market and reviewing key takeaways of previous bear market experiences.As investors ponder their next move, Bybit's Bear Market Guide shares valuable insights on the importance of trading with more discipline and strategies that can help manage their overall risk and portfolio. It covers the importance of diversifying and finding products that feature safe, predictable yield payments periodically. Cryptocurrencies are still advancing at great speed, despite market downturns, so a solid trading strategy and patience are fundamental during this passage.During a bear run in crypto, reliable yield-generating products may allow users to boost long-term portfolio value and help reduce the tendency to fixate on fluctuating prices. To that effect, Bybit's Bear Market Guide will provide insights to users as to how best leverage the power of yield products to weather the bear market.Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit said, "As some investors may think that one can only make profits in a bull market while losses await in the bear market, we are unveiling Bybit's Bear Market Guide to provide a resource that shows investors how to read opportunities and develop proper strategies. The main takeaway of this initiative is to provide tools and ideas to investors so they do not need to fear the bear market."For the full version of the Bear Market Guide and its key takeaways, traders can visit the Bybit Learn section on Bybit at the following link: https://d.adx.io/go/hC2uUDjx

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.



