ByDor launches the new deep anti-aging series—ByDor Platinum SculpPeps-Lift, setting a new trend in advanced anti-aging solutions.

ByDor announces the launch of its new deep anti-aging series—ByDor Platinum SculpPeps-Lift. This series combines cutting-edge peptide technology with advanced biotechnology, marking a significant breakthrough in the field of deep anti-aging skincare. It is designed to provide women around the world with a luxurious and effective anti-aging skincare experience.

Since its founding, ByDor has adhered to the philosophy of "Precision in Every Drop, Luxury in Every Moment," striving to innovate continuously and develop products that not only deliver deep anti-aging benefits but also protect the health of the skin. The brand believes that true youthfulness goes beyond surface-level improvements, aiming for lasting health and vitality from deep within the skin.

The ByDor team has brought together anti-aging experts from fields such as life sciences and dermatology, collaborating with top specialists from the French biotechnology sector, including Dr. Karl, known as the "International Father of Peptides," who has made remarkable strides in cellular regeneration and skin anti-aging research. ByDor also maintains close, long-term cooperation with global professional institutions and renowned laboratories, continuously exploring the application of high-activity formulas deep within the skin and integrating advanced global cellular revitalization technology.

Inspired by European thread lift procedures, ByDor's Platinum SculpPeps-Lift series is built upon a deep anti-aging mechanism that breaks through traditional skincare approaches. The products penetrate the dermis and muscle layers, targeting facial neuropeptides to help lift facial contours, maintain collagen activity, and restore youthful vitality to the skin. This layered anti-aging approach addresses the core challenges of aging, ultimately achieving a bionic thread-lift effect.

The ByDor Platinum SculpPeps-Lift series addresses fundamental concerns for the eyes, face, and neck, providing customized solutions for each area. In addition to the high concentration of SculpPepsLift, it features golden chlorella extract as a replacement for water, significantly enhancing the penetration of active ingredients. The series also utilizes nano-platinum conduction technology to deliver collagen beneath the skin. The ByDor Platinum SculpPeps-Lift collection is designed to offer women worldwide a luxurious and effective anti-aging experience.

The three products in the series have demonstrated impressive results through clinical testing. After just four weeks of using the Platinum Sculpting Eye Mask, crow’s feet length was reduced by 44.05%, fine lines under the eyes by 41.76%, and upper eyelid sagging by 62.2%. Four weeks of using the Platinum Sculpting Face Mask resulted in a one-third reduction in crow’s feet depth, a one-fifth reduction in nasolabial fold depth, and a 2.2% reduction in jawline angle. The Platinum Sculpting Neck Mask reduced neck wrinkle depth by 66.76% and neck wrinkle length by 56.7%, while increasing skin firmness by 30.65%.

The ByDor Platinum SculpPeps-Lift series not only fundamentally reverses signs of skin aging but also blends a sense of ritual with efficacy, creating a youthful skincare solution for every woman who desires beauty. Each formula is meticulously crafted to ensure the highest standards of safety, effectiveness, and user experience, making every skincare routine both transformative and enjoyable.

ByDor aims to become a global leader in the field of deep anti-aging skincare through innovative technology and expert craftsmanship, delivering a rejuvenating and luxurious skincare experience to users worldwide.

About ByDor

ByDor is committed to unlocking the true essence of anti-aging by infusing deep layers of the skin with continuous energy, catering to diverse skincare needs in various scenarios. From sensory care to repair and renewal, ByDor provides lasting physical and emotional nourishment for the skin. The brand offers a luxurious, science-driven skincare experience, ensuring that from the very first use—and every time after—users feel an unparalleled sense of confidence and beauty through the ByDor skincare ritual.

