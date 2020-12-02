BYND NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beyond Meat, Inc. – BYND

globenewswire
BYND NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beyond Meat, Inc. – BYND
February 11, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=beyond-meat-inc&id=2167 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=beyond-meat-inc&id=2167

According to the lawsuit,  throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to  (1) Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (2) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756 

