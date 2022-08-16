ByPurify Announces Comprehensive Home Audits

—

ByPurify, one of the leading brands in the health industry, has announced that the company is now providing a comprehensive health audit. The audit is intended to help identify possible issues with a home that may reduce the quality of life for its residents.

Unfortunately, according to the company, many things lessen the quality of life and add to existing stress, like artificial lighting, poor quality water, and sound pollution. The audit will help identify issues, after which solutions can be found to eliminate them. The goal is to create a home that helps people heal and feel comfortable.

The fact is that, unlike maybe half a century ago, we live in highly stressful times. While technology has promised to make life easier, in some sense, it has made it a lot more stressful.

According to Mark Johnson, the leading expert at ByPurify, people no longer work regular hours, with a few lucky ones working 9-5. However, the home isn’t a place for healing even after that.

Most homes have a great deal of electromagnetic radiation, which isn’t bad for the health, but some research shows it can add to the stress.

ByPurify offers many solutions which transform a regular home into a tranquil sanctuary. So, before someone heads to a doctor or gets on prescription medication, they should invest in a home audit.

The audit by ByPurify and the team led by Mark Johnson will help identify potential stresses that can then be eliminated.

Readers can find out more about ByPurify and booking an audit by visiting the company’s official website at https://bypurify.com.



“At ByPurify, our goal is to empower families to live healthier and cleaner lives. A purified environment is one of the foundations for a healthy and happy home, regardless of how small or unimpressive it may be. A home where you are conscious of breathing good air, drinking healthy water, and an environment that helps to relax is where you will thrive. What’s more, getting your home to this level isn’t expensive. Most homes can do with a few tweaks, and that’s something our audit proves.” Said one of the representatives for ByPurify.

She added, “If you are always stressed out and your home seems to be a place where you hate going back to, then it would be worth investing in ByPurify’s home audit.”



About ByPurify

ByPurify is a company that specializes in creating homes that are a sanctuary for those who live in them. The company eliminates stressors from the environment, making it healthy for everyone. The company uses its years of experience to transform homes into healthy sanctuaries, where people can thrive and be happy.

