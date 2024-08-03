BYVORIA RETREAT & FASHION SHOW: A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

Leading women's clothing brand announces an exclusive retreat and fashion show.

Empowering Women Through Fashion and Community at the Acclaimed Albena Resort

Byvoria, a leading women's clothing brand founded by visionary Neslihan Bayav, announces its first major event, the Byvoria Retreat & Fashion Show. Set against the breathtaking Albena Resort in Bulgaria, this exclusive event will take place from August 8th to 11th and promises to be a landmark occasion in both the fashion calendar and the global movement for women's empowerment.



An Event to Remember

The Byvoria Retreat & Fashion Show is more than just a showcase of fashion; it is a celebration of women’s empowerment and a call to action on critical social issues. Held at the luxurious and sustainable Albena Resort, the retreat promises an unparalleled experience of relaxation and inspiration. Albena Resort, named after a prominent woman in literature, epitomizes the perfect setting for an event dedicated to female empowerment.



The resort is a symbol of luxury and sustainability, having been awarded during the BUBSPA sixth annual congress and achieving prestigious awards such as the ‘Blue Flag’ for ecological management of the beach. This aligns with Byvoria's commitment to responsible fashion. Through Neslihan’s technology company, Uvoria—an AI-empowered textile technology enterprise to revolutionize the lifecycle of fashion by championing the resale and recycling of clothing with the Byvoria brand. Further Byvoria is partnered with Stabiliti and Forest Carbon which underscores a commitment to transparency, traceability, and environmental well-being. Together, Byvoria and Uvoria are not only dressing the world but also addressing the issues of fast fashion.



A Star-Studded Affair



The event will bring together influential figures from fashion, beauty, and activism. Esteemed attendees include Roxanne Gould, Neslihan Bayav, and international beauty queens such as Miss UK, Miss Somalia, Miss Switzerland, Miss Luxembourg, Miss Turkey, Miss Italy, Miss Palestine, Miss Slovakia, Miss France, Miss Russia, Miss Chile, Miss Bulgaria and many more. These icons, along with other notable guests and speakers, will contribute to a rich dialogue on women’s empowerment and global women’s issues.



Exclusive VIP Networking & Fashion Show



The Byvoria Retreat & Fashion Show will feature an exclusive VIP networking session alongside the main Fashion Show and many other activities. The welcome reception will offer a chance for guests to meet, network, and connect with like-minded individuals from around the globe, including business leaders, sponsors, and influential figures. Workshops and speaker sessions will focus on empowerment, self-esteem, and important women’s issues, led by influential figures including Neslihan Bayav. The fashion show will unveil the latest Byvoria collections, celebrating femininity, elegance, and strength, followed by an after-party to conclude the day in style. The event will close with a reflective ceremony and a farewell brunch at the resort’s award-winning restaurant.



Spirituality & Consciousness in Business



At Byvoria, women are encouraged to be in touch with the four elements to reach their highest potential. Each collection serves as a reminder of these elements, including the Swimwear and Activewear Collections. Also the event will showcase the exquisite Lingerie Collection at the breathtaking fashion show with professional dancers and singers.



A Platform for Change



Beyond fashion, the Byvoria Retreat & Fashion Show is committed to making a tangible impact on global issues. This year, the event will focus on raising awareness about important issues affecting women as part of Byvoria's social responsibility initiatives.



The Future Fashion is Green



The brand’s partnership with Stabiliti & Forest Carbon and also upcoming collaboration with Uvoria underscores its dedication to sustainability, ensuring that every clothing purchase or resale supports something in return to nature and environmental well-being.



Byvoria Community: A Global Movement



The Byvoria Community is a global movement dedicated to empowering women, boasting ambassadors, models, celebrities, influencers, and PR agencies from every corner of the globe. Many community members hold prestigious titles, including Miss/contest titleholders of their nations, amplifying the voices of women and contributing to broader global dialogues on women’s issues.



About Neslihan Bayav



Neslihan Bayav, the founder and CEO of Byvoria, is a dynamic leader and a beacon of inspiration. Her career spans business, modeling, and advocacy. She is the current Miss Europe Continental Turkey and a UN delegate but also holds a senior role at Mondelez International as a regional manager for Europe with 12 years experience. Together as the founder of a tech startup Uvoria in the textile industry, Bayav is also recognized as one of the top 100 global women entrepreneurs to watch in 2024 by the Global Woman Platform.



Join the Journey



Byvoria is excited to welcome many VIP guests, sponsors, businesswoman and businessmen, models, and Misses from many countries worldwide.



General ticket sales for the event are now open, but with an extremely limited number of tickets due to the VIP nature of the event, making it a truly exclusive affair. Get more info at www.byvoria.com

About the company: Byvoria is a leading women's clothing brand founded by Neslihan Bayav. It was founded with a vision at its core to give life to Woman, to deliver luxurious clothing lines to remind her the Goddess within and discover & own her sensuality to be the most vibrant, fun, and fearless woman with the incomparable Self Esteem.

