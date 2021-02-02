/C O R R E C T I O N -- White Ops/

In the news release, White Ops is the First Company to Receive MRC Accreditation for Both Pre-Bid and Post-Bid Invalid Traffic Detection and Mitigation Across Desktop, Mobile Web, Mobile In-App and Connected TV, issued 1-Feb-2020 by White Ops over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the [Title and the first paragraph], [the first] sentence, should read "[the first]" rather than "[the first and only]" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

White Ops is the First Company to Receive MRC Accreditation for Both Pre-Bid and Post-Bid Invalid Traffic Detection and Mitigation Across Desktop, Mobile Web, Mobile In-App and Connected TV

White Ops Extends Leadership in Protecting the Advertising Ecosystem from Sophisticated Bot Attacks With Additional Accreditation of its Advertising Integrity Solution

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Ops , the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced that it has become the first company to be granted Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for end-to-end coverage against sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app and Connected TV (CTV). This includes the first-ever accreditation for pre-bid detection and mitigation of SIVT of its Advertising Integrity product (the solution formerly known as MediaGuard) across all platforms, including CTV. White Ops has also been granted continued accreditation for post-bid detection within its Advertising Integrity offering (previously known as FraudSensor). White Ops' post-bid detection solution has been accredited by MRC since 2016.

White Ops today verifies more than ten trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs and exchanges. With White Ops Advertising Integrity, platforms can tap into the most comprehensive pre-bid prevention and post-bid detection capabilities to verify the validity of advertising efforts across all channels. The White Ops bot mitigation platform uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots and fraud by using technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning and threat intelligence . In most cases, White Ops delivers responses to partners in 10 milliseconds or less before a bid is made, saving time and money and ensuring that their advertising inventory can be trusted and fraud-free.

"Sophisticated Invalid Traffic can represent a significant drain on the digital advertising industry, both economically and also because of the erosion of advertiser confidence it can cause," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "White Ops' achievement in becoming the first company to receive MRC accreditation for SIVT solutions that encompass both the pre- and post-bid processes, across desktop, mobile web, in-app, and OTT platforms, clearly speaks to its continued position at the forefront of this vital industry space."

"Winning the fight against fraud requires a collective effort through partnerships across the entire ecosystem," said Tamer Hassan, Co-founder and CEO of White Ops. "We are honored that organizations across the globe, including top internet platforms, entrust us to protect them against fraud. To be recognized by the MRC with this additional accreditation to our entire Advertising Integrity product demonstrates to the industry that we are delivering on our mission to disrupt the economics of cybercrime."

"White Ops has been a valuable fraud prevention partner for FreeWheel as we have navigated through industry trends accelerated by the pandemic," said Carl Kalapesi, COO FreeWheel. "Their pre-bid capabilities in the connected TV space provide the inventory quality assurances we need, and deepens the trust our clients demand."

Last year, White Ops uncovered the largest-ever connected TV fraud operation, named ICEBUCKET . At its height, the operation affected more than 300 publishers across 30 countries while stealing millions of dollars in ad spend. For more information on White Ops Advertising Integrity, please visit www.whiteops.com/products/advertising-integrity .

About White Ops

White Ops is a cybersecurity company that collectively protects global enterprises and internet platforms from digital fraud and abuse. We verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week protecting our customers' sensitive data, reputation, compliance, bottom line and customer experience as they grow their digital business. White Ops recently secured a strategic growth investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, in partnership with ClearSky Security and NightDragon. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.

ABOUT MEDIA RATING COUNCIL (MRC)

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces, and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently, more than 100 research products are audited by the MRC.

