The c4n2 Agency Announces The Launch Of Their Social Media Verification Division

The c4n2 Agency, a Public Relations Firm in Los Angeles, California, is excited to launch its social media verification services that will help musicians, influencers and businesses authenticate their online presence. The company has a team of experienced professionals who understand the importance of having a strong social media presence and verifying social media accounts. The c4n2 Agency's goal is to create memorable and long-lasting social media strategies that will help businesses reach more customers and grow their brands. Services offered include Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram Verification.

As social media networks continue to grow in popularity, so do the number of fake accounts. Facebook alone estimates that duplicate accounts make up eleven percent of monthly active users or around 275 million profiles. Additionally, the proportion of 'false' - misclassified and 'undesirable' - accounts are said to be five percent, amounting to 137 million user profiles. This new data provides a more accurate representation of the scale of the issue with fake accounts on Facebook. It also underscores the importance of continuing to invest in safety and security measures for users.

Digital Information World reports, “The important thing to remember here is that as far as social media is concerned, it turns out that around 26% of people have created a fake social media profile somewhere. The reasons for this could be quite varied, and the other stats that were revealed were even more disconcerting.”

No stranger to Social Media Verification, the c4n2 Agency offers its clients the chance to verify their social media accounts. c4n2 knows what it takes to create successful social media verification campaigns for clients across all industries - from small businesses looking for an edge on the competition, to top global brands wanting a comprehensive suite of services that cover all bases.

The agency's team has a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to social media verification. "We're thrilled about this new venture," said CEO & Founder Sidon Farris said in a statement released today. “Our team has put together some really innovative packages that we believe our clients will find extremely valuable."

About c4n2.

The c4n2 Agency is a full-service Public Relations, Branding & Influencer Marketing firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. We specialize in creating strategic campaigns that deliver real results for our clients. Our team has years of experience in the industry, and we’re dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service possible. In addition to PR and Influencer Marketing, we offer a wide range of services, including Social Media Verification, Music/Artist Promotion, Digital Marketing, and more.

