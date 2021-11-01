Cadalabs Kicks Off CALA Token Phase 2 Pre-Sale Exercise

CALA Token Pre sale is ongoing.

—

Cadalabs team wishes to thank its supporters for the unwavering support the project has been receiving since it became public. As we have successfully ended the first phase of the presale, we officially announce that the second phase is starting up immediately.

We congratulate all our investors who trusted us with their hard-earned money, and we also ask that you continue to support our growth and development.

Lastly, as Phase 1 ends on November 1 2021, we also announce that the distribution of Cala tokens to the phase 1 participants commences immediately.

CALA Tokens Phase 2 Pre-Sale Procedure

Cadalabs will be having a total of 10 million CALA tokens available for sale at this phase at a very affordable 0.25 ADA per token rate. The minimum token you can purchase is 300 ADA and maximum token that can be purchased is 15000 ADA.

This is to allow everyone to actively participate in Cadalabs token at this Pre Sale phase before it gets on Exchanges after the pre-sale .In addition to this, there will be extra bonus reward for tokens bought at each stage. The Pre-Sale phase 2 has a bonus of 5% for three days starting from Nov 1 to Nov 3.

Cadalabs is also set to launch its Cadalabs NFT Marketplace by the end of the pre-sale exercise to show the community a working business plan.

Features of Cadalabs Ecosystem

* Created for digital creators: CADALAB establishes a bridge between traditional art creators and Blockchain technology.

* Ease of use: The CADALAB ecosystem will be fully user-friendly, so that any creative person can generate and sell their own NFT

* CADALAB DEX: Decentralized automated exchange designed between any currencies.

* Stake & Earn (coming soon): With CADALAB, users will also be able to stake and earn rewards with it.

* Optimized for Scalability: Cadalabs Ecosystem will be simple and transparent, always giving security to users.

Cadalabs Native Token (CALA) Utility

* Tokens will exist in staked and unstaked forms. Staked tokens will provide users with platform functionality.

* Power a Democratized Autonomous Platform (DAP), enabling users to participate in organizational decisions and shape product roadmap.

* Allow holders to purchase physical and virtual goods, content, and services in a decentralized marketplace.

* Reward digital content creators who generate quantifiable value, determined with the consensus of the community.

* Share ad revenue with users who opt-in to see advertisements. By staking more tokens, users can earn a larger portion of the revenue they generate.

Advantages Of CADALABS Pre Sale Contributors

1. Cadalabs pre-sale contributors will receive a special badge attached to their username on the Cadalabs Platform.

Plans have been drawn out for the first movers, and this advantage is very necessary when it comes to social networks, and the project team is working hard to see that investors who participate in the pre-sale stand out as early adopters.

The badges mentioned earlier will be used as verification badges, this will make it easy to spot the early investors, and can consequently build a better reputation on the Cadalabs platform.

2. Cadalabs investors who participated in the pre-sale are the Cadalabs market makers and liquidity providers, they are entitled to receive liquidity incentives from every transaction made on Cadalabs platform.

3. Cadalabs pre-sale investors will enjoy the privilege of being the first set of users to experience the wonderful Beta platform which is almost in completion.

How To Participate Phase 2 – Presale Of CALA Tokens

CALA Token Presale is ongoing for interested investors and members of the public to purchase and become early Adopters: https://cadalabs.io/presale/

About Cadalabs

CADALABS is a community-driven NFT DeFi platform building an NFT Minting Dapp on the Cardano Network to enable digital artwork collectors to mint their works as NFTs and connect them to sellers to trade seamlessly in the future.

CADALAB team developed its utility token dubbed $CALA Token, which enables the community to take part in governance issues. Besides, by holding the CALA token, users can moderate creators, vote on proposals, stake their tokens to earn and curate featured artwork. CADALAB protocol seeks to further venture into the non-fungible token industry and in the process help digital content creators, artists, and art collectors meet on a digital platform.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cadalabprotocol

Telegram Group: https://t.me/cadalabscommunity

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/cadalabsnews

Medium: https://cadalabs.medium.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Cadalabs

Email: Send Email

Organization: Cadalabs Protocol

Address: UK, Manchester city, London

Website: https://www.cadalabs.io

Release ID: 89051241