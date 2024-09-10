Cadency is Redefining Business Payments with an Intelligent AR Automation Platform

Electronic payments have transformed the way businesses receive their payments. Today, many small and medium enterprises in the B2B domain are integrating intelligent business payment solutions to cater to customers across the world and accept seamless electronic transactions.

—

Employing intelligent payment solutions is not a new idea for businesses. There are many banking applications and services that businesses can utilize to accept cross-border customer payments. However, the accounts receivable (AR) automation solution is a game-changer in the business payments industry, allowing businesses to improve the efficiency of their business operations while reducing the cost of financial operations.

Cadency’s AR automation solution can be the game-changer that businesses have been seeking. Regardless of industry or business size, this solution empowers companies to expand their market without worrying about how they will receive international payments. Cadency simplifies complex international payment transactions with its seamless automation, allowing businesses to invoice customers automatically, receive payments, and reconcile bank accounts, all while significantly reducing manual touches throughout the process.



Streamlining Payment Collection with Faster Processing

From invoice creation to payment collection and reconciliation, entire invoice-to-cash workflows are streamlined with Cadency. It can help you forge a robust financial future by improving the efficiency of collections and reducing the risk of cash flow bottlenecks. This is achieved by leveraging an accounts receivable automation solution that reduces the manual tasks to invoice customers and matches the collected payments with the invoices. By streamlining the invoicing and collection workflows, businesses can ensure faster payment collections, and coupled with electronic payments, the processing is faster. The outcome is faster payment collection, resolving cash flow issues, and settling the organization’s bottom line.



Customize Dashboard, Workflows, and Invoice Templates

Cadency is serving businesses beyond an AR automation and payment convenience solution. It is an end-to-end white-label solution that businesses can integrate to use as their own. They can grow customer trust and loyalty with a branded interface that can be tailored to the business’s theme, fonts, and buttons. Additionally, you can customize your dashboard, invoice templates, and collection workflows to your suitability. With full control over invoicing and collection processes, Cadency not only ensures convenience but also delivers a positive customer experience to businesses aiming for intelligent solutions to get paid faster.



Offering Customer Convenience with Multiple Payment Options

Getting your customer to pay invoices is made easy by sending payment link embedded invoices to customers. This allows customers to click on the link, choose the payment method to pay the invoice, and settle the invoice amount. With Cadency, businesses can accept ACH payments, credit card payments, and bank transfers to pay their invoices. Multiple payment options reduce the friction to paying invoices and free up their time to pay invoices, while the payment is settled in the business’s bank account.



Optimized User Experience with Self-Service Customer Portal

A self-service customer portal is a game-changer for B2B companies, enhancing the customer experience by providing customers with access to a dedicated portal. This portal allows customers to track their payment history, connect with merchants through a support inbox, and enable or disable the auto-pay feature. With the auto-pay feature, customers can make recurring payments to merchants and receive a thank-you note after each payment. This improves the user experience by saving time and streamlining the payment cycle for the business.



Seamless Integration with Third-Party Tools

The integration abilities of Cadency make it feasible for merchants to employ this tool by connecting it to their existing ERP and accounting software. By connecting it with their existing tools, Cadency pulls the data related to customers, taxes, invoices, and other information to present on the consolidated platform. This fosters productivity and efficiency in the AR system, saving the merchants from switching screens as they get consolidated information on their platform’s dashboard.



Tailored for Smooth Scaling

Businesses might opt for manual systems for invoicing and collections, but as the number of customers increases, they need to scale the system. Cadency can address this need by providing businesses with a smooth-scaling AR system. Scaling up your business is easier and effortless with Cadency as you don’t have to invest heavily in case your number of customers increases in the future. With effortless scalability, you can cater to more customers without the need to outsource or hire more staff for the accounts receivable process.



The Bottom Line

Today’s businesses are leaning towards online payment systems for seamless transactions, as these systems help accept cross-border payments, expedite the company’s payment cycle, and improve the efficiency of collections. With Cadency, you can elevate your accounting processes to expedite the payment lifecycle, sustain your business’s cash flow, and secure your organization’s bottom line. By integrating Cadency with your existing ERP or accounting software, you can benefit from faster payments, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction through multiple payment options, all while reducing friction in the payment system.

