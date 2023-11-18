CAERI Automotive Index International Exchange Conference on Intelligence and Safety Technique Successfully Held in Beijing

From November 16 to 18, The 17th International Forum of Automotive Traffic Safety (INFATS 2023) was held in Beijing. During the conference, the CAERI Index Management Center organized the CAERI Automotive Index International Exchange Conference on Intelligence and Safety Technique, where the IVISTA & C-AHI 2023 "Recruitment and Appointment " projects were announced to the industry.

Global Vision Focusing, Intelligence and Safety

The theme of this international conference was " Global Vision Focusing, Intelligence and Safety Technical Discussion." Experts from Euro-NCAP, ACEA, Malaysia Traffic Safety Research Center, world-renowned universities, companies, and representatives from the CAERI Automotive Index Technical Expert Committee (IVISTA & C-AHI) gathered in Beijing. The director of CAERI and the head of the Index Management Center, Chao Peipei, attended and addressed the meeting. Zhao Hui, Chief Technical Director of CAERI Index Management Center, Michiel Van Ratingen, Secretary-general of Euro-NCAP, Saeed Barbat, Executive Technical Leader of FORD MOTOR, James C. Cheng, Distinguished Expert of CAERI Testing Engineering Division, Rainer Hoffmann, CARHS CEO, Dietmar Otte, Professor of Hannover Medical School, Wong Shaw Voon, Chairman of Malaysia Traffic Safety Research Center, Yu Yangyang, Senior Manager of European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, and Bengt Pipkorn, Global Research Director of Autoliv were appointed as the first members of the International Expert Group of the Index Technical Committee.

International Expert Group of the Automotive Index Technical Committee

During the conference, CAERI automotive index expert introduced the Intelligence and Safety Technique Roadmap 2030 for Automotive Index, focusing on intelligent driving, assistance safety, passive safety, and emergency safety. Experts in attendance engaged in lively discussions, sharing the latest trends and research outcomes in automotive safety and intelligence from their respective countries and regions. These discussions provided professional opinions for Chinese automobiles to go global and contributed Chinese strength to the global automotive technology development.

Since 2014, CAERI has been conducting evaluation research and has developed "Safety" 、"Intelligence" and "Health" as three major automotive evaluation systems. Since 2017, CAERI has formed expert committee for IVISTA and C-AHI. With the comprehensive upgrade of the index system in 2023, the CAERI Automotive Index Technical Expert Committee (IVISTA & C-AHI) was established. Focused on the missions of "Forging Professional Evaluation Standards for China" and "Technologically Empowering the Construction of a Quality Automotive Nation," the committee aims to create an industry expert think tank and a platform for technical exchange.

In the first half of 2023, China's automobile export volume reached 2.3 million, becoming the world's largest automobile exporting country. In aspects such as product research and development, manufacturing technology, and market marketing, the Chinese automobile industry actively participates in global competition. With the acceleration of globalization and continuous technological advancements, open cooperation has become key to driving the development of the automobile industry. To promote the global collaborative innovation of automobile evaluation technology, future efforts will focus on strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in IVISTA & C-AHI evaluation standards through the International Expert Group of CAERI Automotive Index Technical Expert Committee. This initiative aims to drive innovation in IVISTA & C-AHI “Intelligence and Safety”, “Green Health” evaluation technologies, and to timely share the latest evaluation procedures and innovative achievements, contributing wisdom and strength to the global development of automotive technology.

Gathering the Strength of the Youth Achieving Technological Self-reliance

During the INFATS conference, CAERI Index Management Center announced nine "Recruitment and Appointment" projects, including "Research on Predicting Passenger Injury in Rear-end Collisions"、 "Research on Muscle Response of Passengers in Multiple Scenario Risk States" and "Research on Passenger Protection at Medium and Low Collision Intensities." A flag-giving ceremony was held for young experts from universities and companies like Southwest University, Chongqing University of Technology, and NIO

In October 2023, under the guidance of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and China-SAE, CAERI and other 14 domestic companies initiated the “Safety-First Initiative for the Intelligent Development of Chinese Automobiles”. Under this initiative, CAERI Automotive Index officially launched the "Safety Escort Plan," including projects such as roadmap research, technology tour, index public welfare, and recruitment and appointment. Among them, the "Recruitment and Appointment" aims to motivate young talents to innovate and cultivate young elites in the field of intelligent safety. By releasing research demands to the industry, encouraging young talents to lead projects, and organizing evaluations by the Index Technical Committee, CAERI has finalized the "Recruitment and Appointment" projects for the CAERI Index in 2023. The young experts leading these projects expressed their commitment to taking on responsibilities, continuously innovating, and ensuring the successful delivery of research outcomes.

Currently, the automotive industry is at a turning point of a century-long transformation. The forefront technologies in fields such as automobiles, energy, transportation, communications, and artificial intelligence are accelerating their integration. Electrification, intelligence, and low carbon have become the development trend of the automobile industry. As a "bridge" linking the supply and demand ends of automobiles, the automobile index focuses on the "Comprehensive Safety" concept, continuously deepening the two main technical lines of "Intelligence and Safety" and "Green Health," and empowering the technological progress and development of the automobile industry with high-quality evaluation standards.

