CAH Medical Centres (CMC) Elevate Patient Care with NetSfere’s Secure and Compliant Messaging Platform

CHICAGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , a globally recognized provider of cutting-edge, secure and compliant messaging solutions, is pleased to announce that the seven hospitals affiliated with CAH Medical Centres (CMC), previously known as Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care and now under the ownership of Columbia Asia Healthcare Group, have adopted NetSfere's secure enterprise messaging platform to enhance internal communication and operational excellence while also elevating the patient experience. The hospitals that have rolled out NetSfere are Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) , Ara Damansara Medical Centre (ADMC) , ParkCity Medical Centre (PMC) , Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre (BTMC) , RS Premier Jatinegara (RSPJ), RS Premier Bintaro (RSPB), and RS Premier Surabaya (RSPS) . All seven hospitals are steadfast in their commitment to delivering top-tier preventive and curative healthcare services, with a focus on achieving exceptional patient outcomes.



As most of the hospitals under CMC are Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited, they must set governing policies for messaging to protect and control their privileged information. As cybersecurity threats confronting healthcare systems escalate, CMC proactively sought a secure and seamless messaging platform to facilitate private and sensitive organizational communication among the staff. NetSfere’s highly secure and compliant messaging platform ensures the utmost security of hospital and patient data. This unwavering commitment to compliance and security underscores NetSfere’s and CMC’s dedication to safeguarding sensitive healthcare information and delivering the highest standard of patient care.

"Our partnership with CAH Medical Centres (CMC), is setting a new standard for the level of security that healthcare communications should achieve in both Malaysia and Indonesia. The healthcare sector, characterized by its fast-paced nature and the high value of information, has become a prime target for cyberattacks. However, NetSfere is meticulously engineered to provide information security across all industries," said Chee Leng Loy, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Middle East regions for NetSfere. "Its straightforward deployment and user-friendly messaging policies make it a seamless choice for IT teams, guaranteeing the protection of hospital and patient data. Operating within the demanding healthcare industry, the healthcare professionals at CMC can now collaborate with confidence in their workplace."

"In the modern and ever-changing work landscape, the significance of efficient and secure communication cannot be overstated," emphasized Peter Hong, Group CEO of CAH Medical Centres. "The adoption of NetSfere has provided us with the confidence of having end-to-end encryption and comprehensive IT controls to address our communication requirements. NetSfere has not only met but exceeded our expectations with its feature-rich collaboration capabilities.”

NetSfere was recently awarded the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Enterprise Communication by leading consulting and research firm, Frost & Sullivan. It is available on mobile, desktop, browsers and operating systems such as IOS, Android, Windows and Mac. For more information on NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com .

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .

CAH Medical Centres (CMC) formerly known as Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care has seven hospitals in its portfolio - four in Malaysia and three in Indonesia. CMC stands as a beacon of cutting-edge healthcare, leading the region with exceptional and pioneering medical practices. Armed with the latest in medical technologies its internationally accredited hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia uphold a world-class standard for every service rendered. CMC's unwavering commitment to excellence drives continuous improvement, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of medical advancement. Through dedicated clinical research, innovative practices, and relentless collaboration, CMC consistently elevates its healthcare services, setting a relentless pace for excellence in the industry.

