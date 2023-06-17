Cahootz Announces the Launch of its Property Investment Platform Offering Fractional Ownership of Greenwich Peninsula Rental property.

Cahootz Group Ltd introduces its revolutionary platform for fractional property investment, aiming to enhance accessibility by eliminating entry barriers and reducing the typical obstacles linked to buy-to-let investments.

Cahootz Group Ltd announces the launch of its innovative fractional property investment platform. The platform is designed to make property more accessible by removing barriers to entry and minimising the challenges traditionally associated with buy-to-let investing.

Traditionally, property has been a complex, time-consuming, and expensive investment route, that has created barriers to entry for many potential investors. Cahootz aims to democratize the property investment market by offering fractional ownership of high-quality rental properties to investors. The platform allows investors to buy fractions representing a percentage ownership of a specific property, which provide them with a relative share of net rental income and potential capital appreciation.

"Cahootz aims to disrupt the UK buy-to-let market, allowing more people to benefit from long-term property ownership” said Raymond Harte, Co-Founder and CEO of Cahootz Group Ltd. “Our platform not only allows users to invest and build diversified property portfolios faster, it also makes investing simple and hassle-free.”

To launch the platform in the UK, Cahootz has partnered with innovative property developer Knight Dragon to offer fractional ownership of rental properties at Greenwich Peninsula. The £8.4bn development is the largest regeneration project in Europe, transforming over 150 acres of land into a new urban neighbourhood with 17,000+ homes and 48 acres of green, public space. More than 5,000 people already call the Peninsula home, with thousands more soon to come, making this riverside destination a prime opportunity for investment.

Investors are able to browse new listings and invest in high value London rental property from as little as £2,750 (£5,500 minimum first-time investment). Cahootz takes care of all legal and financial purchase and ongoing property management requirements on behalf of investors – who can monitor their portfolio via the Cahootz web application.

"At Cahootz we are committed to complete transparency” added Petri Kivinen, Co-Founder and CCO of Cahootz Group Ltd. “From purchase costs to a monthly breakdown of rental income and expenses, investors will have complete oversight of their properties via their portfolio dashboard”.

Cahootz offers a unique opportunity to invest in high quality UK rental property, either as a first-time property investor, or experienced landlord looking to diversify their portfolio without taking on additional time commitments.

About Cahootz Group Ltd Cahootz Group Ltd is a London-based startup established in 2022 by co-founders Raymond Harte, Petri Kivinen, Mikail Conybeare, and Bill Greaves. The company's mission is to make investing in property simple, transparent, and accessible through fractional ownership. About Greenwich Peninsula Greenwich Peninsula is fast becoming the capital's most boldly modern landscape. With 17,000 new homes, 13,000 new jobs and 48 acres of open public space emerging over the coming years. Here a community of thousands of pioneers live in new riverside homes, work in a cutting-edge Design District and enjoy the Tide, the neighbourhood's elevated, riverside walkway and public art trail that celebrates art, design and wellbeing - all wrapped by the river Thames. This is new London: a destination for modern urban living.

