Cal Commercial Insurance Offers Alternative Workers' Comp Policy To State Fund

Cal Commercial Insurance, a San Clemente-based insurance services company, has introduced a more affordable option to obtain workers' compensation insurance for contractors in Los Angeles, California.

—

Cal Commercial Insurance's workers’ comp policies can help clients save as much as 50 percent compared to the rates available through the State Compensation Insurance Fund (SCIF). This is made possible through Cal Commercial Insurance’s expansive network of carriers, which can be tapped for lower rates.

More details are available at https://statefund.calcommercialinsurance.com/

The announcement coincides with a new law that, as of January 1, 2023, requires certain contractors to provide proof of workers’ comp with the Contractors State License Board. The law covers those involved in HVAC, concrete, asbestos abatement, and tree services.

Lower rates on workers’ compensation are especially beneficial for employers since workers’ comp often covers the largest part of their insurance expenses. Workers’ comp protects employers from claims arising from employee injuries and illness suffered while on the job, and it provides compensation for such employees’ lost wages and medical bills.

Cal Commercial can provide a welcome alternative to California State Fund, which many contractors in the construction trades turn to for workers’ comp insurance. The independent insurance provider has access to insurance carriers that offer significant rate savings for the construction trades compared to State Fund.

The company’s insurance carriers can provide affordable coverage on a “pay as you go” basis for construction employees who require it due to on-the-job accidents, injuries, and illnesses. Coverage is available for construction professionals in many trades, including HVAC contractors, plumbers, painters, electricians, framers, and builders.

Cal Commercial Insurance agency provides insurance services for contractors and the construction trades in Los Angeles, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna, Mission Viejo, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County, and all of California.

Cal Commercial Insurance was founded by Kevin Walheim in San Clemente, California in 2009. The company is comprised of independent agents who have served clients in the contractor, construction, and restaurant industries for over 15 years. As independent agents, they are not constrained by a specific insurance carrier and therefore are better able to serve clients’ specific insurance needs.

Mr. Walheim says, “I’ve dedicated my career to helping general contractors, concrete contractors, roofers, painters, framers, HVAC, electricians, and builders with all their insurance needs. I’m committed to helping save my clients money, and I also understand all the construction rating factors that can help drive premium costs down.”

Interested parties can find more information by calling 949-771-7731 or visiting: https://calcommercialinsurance.com/

