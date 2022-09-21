Calgary, Alberta Named As Offical Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Small Business Tech Day will be hosted by Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology on December 15th. This event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability.

This FREE online event includes celebrity guests like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Oscar Diaz, chief executive officer for Tecbound Technology. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”



The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.SmallBusinessTechDay.com or call (403) 770-0817 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology, has served Calgary area businesses for more than 11 years specializing in helping Canadian Police Agencies, Law Firms and NGOs with all of their IT Services support needs. Oscar and his team have worked to help more than 35 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

