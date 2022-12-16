California Computer Options LLC MSP Update

California Computer Options is a managed service provider (MSP) that helps other businesses with all their information technology (IT) infrastructure and end-user systems.

California Computer Options is a company that helps support businesses throughout the nation and helps them with all their IT business objectives. The company's core, the Managed Internet Service Providers (MISP), has been updated. Now, the company aims to serve as the connection between the client's business and the internet. The company will also monitor the connection to ensure it runs smoothly and help them find the proper connection that suits their business needs.





California Computer Options will not only find the best connection suitable to the business, but the company will also implement the right solution for their clients. Each solution provided is customed explicitly depending on the client's business needs. This holistic approach is the company's method of ensuring the technology is suitable for the client's business so they do not have to worry about all these IT problems and can focus on their business goals.



The company also provides a wide selection of services from IT consulting, cybersecurity, CCO business cloud, telecommunication, providing office equipment and managed print services, structures cabling and infrastructure design. These services are built for small to medium size businesses. Engaging with California Computer Option will help enterprises manage all their information technology (IT) infrastructure and end-user systems. The company will perform a defined set of day-to-day management services, including network and infrastructure management, security and monitoring.



"The company prefers a customer-first, streamlined approach that helps to expedite new clients' onboarding process," said a spokesperson for the company. "One of the company's core values is integrity, in which the company believes that integrity helps create trust between the client and the company. Individually, it's the constant choice to infuse every action with honesty, fairness, and respect for clients and colleagues."

See this video for more information - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLxuHnhKzXU





About California Computer Options



California Computer Options is a complete technology solution provider that helps business owners solve their IT nightmares. The company ensures that business owners will get the most reliable and professional IT service offered. The company will help business owners with their custom service package that ensures all their IT problems are resolved and they can use their time on other more profitable ventures.

About Us: Started in 1997, California Computer Options is a complete technology solution provider. They solve your IT nightmares and ensure business owners have the most reliable and professional IT service. CCO is now part of the Evergreen Services Group, LLC. / Executech, Inc. family of IT companies and its 2100 corporate team members. Although CCO maintains its own identity, new corporate resources allow the company to stay ahead on R&D and offer a best-in-class customer experience.

