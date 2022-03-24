SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SC SOFT has been awarded a master agreement by the Department of General Services (DGS) to participate in the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP), strengthening the firms position into the U.S. Automated Fare Collection market.



California Department of Transportation Awards SC Soft Pte Ltd of Singapore for Fare Collection Devices and AFC BackOffice

The California Department of General Services issued a Notice of Intent to Award to SC SOFT and the MSA has been executed. SC SOFT is one of three firms chosen to provide the Payment Acceptance devices in the Cal-ITP, which will allow more than 300+ transit agencies to procure software solutions through its Mobility Marketplace, which offers transit operators links to a suite of code-compliant products. This simplified and coordinated procurement process makes it easier for transit agencies to adopt open-loop technologies.

SC Soft is specialised in offering Open Loop / Closed Ticketing Solutions, Common Mobility Platform, Supporting and Upgrading Legacy Closed Loop Systems, and has always been one of the very few early providers to implement QR Code and Account Based Ticketing System.

Mr. Sanjay Bali, SC SOFT CEO said that, "SC SOFT brings the required pedigree, customization and robust product. We have the ability to manufacture EMV contactless devices which are Buy America certified and we have the Back office solution for fare calculation to connect to the empaneled and awarded processing service providers. In the current scenario for global chip shortage, we are riding the wave by dedicated manufacturing facilities and in house R&D team to deliver our products and ramp up our manufacturing capabilities."

Mr. Paresh Zaveri CMD, Aurionpro, congratulated the team and said that, "We are excited with this win. This is a multi-year, multi-million-dollar opportunity for SC Soft in California market and will further expand its footprint in the North American markets. This win will squarely put SC Soft amongst the leading global player in open loop transit space."

About SC Soft:

SC Soft a Singapore based company is a leading provider of Automatic fare collection technology that designs, supplies, and operates automatic fare collection (AFC) systems, intelligent transportation Management systems (ITMS), access control, and payment solutions.

