California LLC Formation: Document Preparation & Fast Application Service Update

BusinessRocket, a company based in Sherman Oaks, updates its LLC formation services for entrepreneurs in California.

As part of this announcement, the company can help entrepreneurs register their business in as little as two business days. BusinessRocket’s fast-tracked service is especially suitable for small businesses that may not have dedicated legal teams to handle LLC formation on their behalf.

The company’s four-step process makes registering an LLC a convenient experience. After clients fill out a short form, BusinessRocket’s legal team will prepare all necessary documents and file them with the California Secretary of State. Entrepreneurs will then be issued an electronic version of their LLC documents.

BusinessRocket offers live agent consultations, providing entrepreneurs with hands-on guidance and expert advice at no additional cost. Entrepreneurs can also schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company’s Tax Concierge personnel, who can educate them on accounting platforms and best practices when filing for an LLC.

To ensure continued business compliance, BusinessRocket offers the Lifetime Compliance Guard program. This service keeps clients informed about the latest state and federal renewal requirements, safeguarding them against fraudulent solicitations.

THREE SERVICE TIERS

Clients can choose from three service packages, depending on their needs, timelines, and budget:

- Starter: Ideal for solopreneurs who are willing to obtain an employer identification number (EIN) and create an Operating Agreement by themselves. They only need to pay the corresponding state fee.

- Essentials: A comprehensive package offering EIN acquisition, internal documents, and support for setting up business bank accounts and vendor contracts.

- Supreme: For companies with multiple partners or those seeking external investment, including assistance with cap table management and investor relations.

A satisfied client shared this review: “I looked all over for companies willing to help us grow our small business and this company came highly recommended across the board. Indeed, working with experienced and very friendly staff is hard to find nowadays. Working with Tereza has been a delight; she is very professional and accommodating because she understands your company's needs and expectations.”

Over the years, BusinessRocket has worked with clients such as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Johnny Rockets, and 7-Eleven. To review the available service plans, interested parties may visit https://www.businessrocket.com/start/register-an-LLC/California/

