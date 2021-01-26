Call for applications for CANnovate 2021 - Devless Heroes, the global no-code startup acceleration program

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN (Community Alliance Network), Asiance (An advanced model of digital agency and leading Brandtech partner), and TheVentures (Early-stage investor) are proud to announce the launch of CANnovate 2021 - Devless Heroes.



CANnovate 2021 Devless Heroes

CANnovate - Devless Heroes is an acceleration program aiming to help startups or startups-to-be with community-driven business models to build and run a competitive online service of their own without heavy investment in development.

CANnovate - Devless Heroes is an online 12-week program, open to startups from all over the world.

We invite startups who are pursuing community-driven innovation in various sectors such as:

Community innovation in education

Cooperation of decentralized community

Governance innovation of the traditional organization

Journalism/media innovation using community power

Participative local community

E-democracy

Responsible & conscious consumption

Community commerce

Community-driven innovation for small-medium businesses, etc.

And more

During the 12-week program, 10 selected startups will build their MVPs (Minimum Viable Product) using CAN's "plug-n-play" tools with tech consultations to launch their beta service and to conduct a market test. The participating teams will have the opportunity to interact with other teams from various fields, share their insights, and learn from each other. Furthermore, selected startups will receive tailored mentorship from experienced mentors who have successfully built their products and services on a global scale.

By the end of the program, the top 5 startups, who best showed their business potentials through their initial beta service, will be selected as Devless Heroes. The Devless Heroes will continuously receive tech support from CAN for additional 12 months to refine their product and prove their business model while getting access to investment opportunities.

We will be receiving applications until January 31st, 2021

Apply here: https://cannovate.dev/

About Us

CAN (Community Alliance Network) , as an alliance of startups and developers, collectively provides a comprehensive set of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) tools for communities, to let a variety of organizations, from traditional companies through nonprofits to virtual organizations, build and run a community without an in-house tech team.

The first Brandtech partner in Asia, Asiance is an advanced model of Digital Agency. Since 2004, we help business leaders and world-renowned brands to create a maximum brand value through the creative use of technology and make a positive impact on the world.

TheVentures is an early-stage investor focusing on technology, community, and impact. With the belief that building a powerful community is a key driver behind any successful business, we aim to redefine the capital model for startups by bringing the collective power of the community and local experts into the investment process.

Useful links:

You can reach out to the CANnovate team for further information: cannovate@canfoundation.io

Related Links :

https://communityalliance.network/