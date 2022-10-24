Call for Entries Issued for 10th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The only business awards to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire region

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards have issued the call for entries for the 2023 (10th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards , the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The early-bird entry deadline, with discounted entry fees, is November 22, 2022. The entry deadline is January 17, 2023, but late entries will be accepted through February 15 with the payment of a late fee. Complete entry details are available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com .

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in English in the following awards category groups:

A new category group for 2023 will recognize Thought Leadership innovation in strategy, development, and execution since the beginning of July 2020.

In addition to a number of new categories, a public voting component has been added. Winners in the Company/Organization categories will now be determined by a unique blending of the scores of the professional judges and the votes of the general public.

Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during an awards banquet on May 27 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Stevie winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region's most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past five years including ABS-CBN Corporation, Cisco Systems, DHL Asia Pacific Shared Services, EventsAIR, Freelancer.com, Fuji Television Network, Inc., Google, Globe Telecom, Hana Financial Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, HP Inc., IBM, KB Kookmin Card, KT, Megaworld Corporation, MSL China, Nasdaq, Ooredoo, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Seegene Medical Foundation, Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., Shanghai Disney Resort, Singtel, SM Supermalls, Tata Consultancy Services, Telkom Indonesia, VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Viettel, and more.

The Stevie Award is among the world's most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

- Stevie®, American Business Awards® and International Business Awards® are registered trademarks of Stevie Awards, Inc.

* PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.