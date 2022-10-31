CALL FOR STARTUPS: ITEC GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP COMPETITION

Over US$3 million worth of cash prizes for winning startups

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oct 31, 2022 - After a decade's journey of innovation and development, the Overseas Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (OTEC) has now officially been upgraded to the Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference ("ITEC").

The theme of the ITEC 2022 is "Gathering International Talents and Innovating the Digital Economy" and the event this year includes ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition, ITEC International Innovation Summit, ITEC Ecological Partner Innovation Conference, etc.

The newly upgraded ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition is now seeking startups globally to join. The competition this year consists of the Chinese-Mainland and Overseas divisions, and the participants will be categorized into "Early-Stage" and "Growth-Stage".

The Overseas division tracks are based on regions and sub-regions, including North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, or Others.



Registration for the Overseas division tracks starts now until November 16, 2022.



The qualifying pitching dates:



North America (Digital Economy) Pitch - November 23, 2022

European Union (Sustainability) Pitch - November 24, 2022



The competition focuses on attracting high-quality, innovative, and entrepreneurial projects and talents from all around the world. In addition, the organizing committee will work with industry-leading enterprises to offer larger prize awards, improved mentorship, and industry networking opportunities.



Winners of the ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition will be awarded prizes up to RMB22 million (US$3 million). Winners will also be able to get fast-track access and resources to set up their businesses in Beijing Chaoyang District.



Register now at: https://technode.global/itec-global-entrepreneurship-competition/#registration

PRIZES

TIMELINE



1. Application

September 16 – November 25, 2022

Online registration through the official competition channel



2. Preliminary Round

Late November 2022

Online screening of the submitted projects



3. Secondary Round

Early December 2022

Virtual roadshow to shortlist for on-site investigation



4. On-site investigation

Mid- December 2022

On-site investigation (review) of the participating projects



5. Global Finals

Late December 2022

In-person roadshow to determine winners

Organizing units



Guidance Unit: Leading Group of Talent Work of Chaoyang District Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Host Unit: Office of the Leading Group of Talent Work of Chaoyang District Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Organizer: Wangjing Overseas Students Pioneer Park

Co-Organizers: Beijing Chaoyang High-level Talents Service Center, Chaoyang District Commission of Development and Reform of Beijing Municipality, Chaoyang District Bureau of Science and Information Technology of Beijing Municipality, Chaoyang District Bureau of Commerce of Beijing Municipality, Chaoyang District Financial Service Oﬃce of Beijing Municipality, Beijing Administrative Committee of Central Business District, Administrative Committee of Zhongguancun Chaoyang Park, Beijing Administrative Committee of Central Olympic District, Administrative Committee of National Cultural Innovation Zone of Beijing Chaoyang District, Beijing Chaoyang District Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, Chaoyang District Association for Science and Technology of Beijing Municipality.

Exclusive Overseas Execution Partner: TechNode Global



For more information, visit:

https://technode.global/itec-global-entrepreneurship-competition/

TechNode Global is the Exclusive Overseas Execution Partner of ITEC GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP COMPETITION