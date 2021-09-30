Calling All Heroes to Embark on the Adventure for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Begins in Singapore, Malaysia & The Philippines

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamers will get first dibs on the much-anticipated Ragnarok: The Lost Memories published by Gravity Game Hub. Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a mobile Cinematic Newtro story JRPG, is based on Ragnarok Online IP. The mobile game will be available on both Apple App Store and Google Play across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines this year.



ROTLM GravityGameHub

Players in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines can pre-register for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories on the game's pre-registration website. The game features a JRPG style game play with an exciting story plot, unique card system for battling mobs, collection of heroes characters allowing different forms of battle style, abundant quests to complete, crafting equipments, and ranking system. Players will be able to experience countless rewarding tasks and exciting events in this smash hit mobile game with familiar anime-like characters. Full details on the game features can be found at the website.

As the number of pre-registered players increases and reaches different milestones, players will be given a range of in-game rewards and stand chances to win amazing rewards such as iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, Xiaomi, Oppo, or AirPods. Aside from these, players can also register for the upcoming Closed Beta Test (CBT) and participate in the CBT events and receive amazing rewards. Players who are interested can pre-register on the official game website .

About Gravity Game Hub



Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to deliver an interactive gaming experience and create a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.

Developed by Gravity NeoCyon Inc, Ragnarok, The Lost Memories is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary 2D free-to-play new cinematic newtro role-playing game (RPG). It will be the first game to be published by Gravity Game Hub in the region.

The Ragnarok: The Lost Memories will be available for free on: Apple App Store and Google Play soon. Stay tuned.

For more information on the Ragnarok: The Lostsing Memories mobile app, please visit the following websites: