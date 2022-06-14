Calling on All the LEGO Fans. LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong NO KIDS NIGHT is back. Trip.com is now offering limited package tickets.

HONG KONG, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

It's not only children who love LEGO – many adults are LEGO fans, too. Last year, LEGO® Discovery Centre Hong Kong launched NO KIDS NIGHT, an adult-only (Aged 18 or above) night session, to an overwhelming positive response. This year, LEGO® Discovery Centre Hong Kong and Trip.com will launch this special event again on July 15, 2022 (Friday), so take advantage of this opportunity.



For event information (including terms and conditions) and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/34005440/?language=HK&locale=en_hk

This time, NO KIDS NIGHT tickets will be sold exclusively at Trip.com starting from June 14 (this Tuesday) at 10 am, with a 20% discount on limited package tickets at HK$370 per person. The package includes one admission ticket, one small cup of "Pick-a-Brick", one LEGO® bracelet, one LEGO® NINJAGO® headband and one Starbucks drink (original at HK$466).

Normally, adults can only access the LEGO® Discovery Centre Hong Kong when they're coming with children – they can't come in alone. This time, customers will be sure to have their fill of fun, drinks, and entertainment at the event. In addition, there will be a LEGO® Model Master Builder on site to share with them how to build a limited edition Ninja model. This is a rare, one-night-only opportunity – tickets are available while supplies last.

With over 30,000 square feet and constructed with millions of bricks, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong features a range of 10 exciting LEGO® themed play areas. These include the LEGO® Hong Kong "Minitopia", built with more than one million LEGO® blocks. Customers will find wheels and car parts of all sizes to make their own LEGO® race car and have fun with LEGO® race track, LEGO® Motion Experience 4D Studio setup and so on.

Trip.com welcomes all of you to join the NINJAGO® Training Camp and go on an adventure to explore the LEGO® Ninjago® on a chill Friday evening. There are more exclusive events for adults, come and join us.

Event Introduction

Master Wu, the wise and ancient master of the ninjas, is opening the doors to his exclusive LEGO® NINJAGO® Training Camp as he looks to train and recruit a new crew to join his Ninja team. Ninjas can level up their Ninja skills to master the three key Ninja virtues - courage, generosity and curiosity. All guests will be given a NINJAGO® headband upon entry, turn themselves into Ninjas and take on a journey to prove their Ninja skills and make it into Master Wu's elite team of Ninja. The following are the game settings:

1. Level Up COURAGE – Can you build the most creative Ninja?

It is time to unleash imagination, build us a Ninja using LEGO® bricks at the attraction. The Model master builder will select three most impressive builds and the winners will get a cool LEGO® build home (Seats are limited on a first come, first served basis).

2. Level Up GENEROSITY - Build a unique gift for Master Wu

Be like Zane, the first Nindroid ninja, and show your generous nature by building a small Ninja DOTS design for Master Wu with LEGO® DOTS at the LEGO® DOTS Cart and share the work with your friends and family on social media platforms.

3. Level Up CURIOSITY - Join the Ninja hunt and search MINILAND for our missing Ninjas

Master Wu and Ninja heroes, Cole, Kai, Nya, Lloyd, Zane and Jay have hidden themselves around MINILAND®. Complete Nya's test by taking photos at their hidden spots. What's more, it is not easy to be a Ninja, the confident and brave Fire Ninja – Kai will join the event and support every Ninja. Do not miss the chance and take funky shots with him.