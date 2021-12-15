Calo Metaverse IDO - The pioneering application for fitness and sports metaverse will launch its Initial Dex Offering on December 20, 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Launchpad

Calo is preparing its community for the biggest launch in history and with all the partnership deals and ongoing events, investors are waiting to see CALO token blow up once IDO sales start on December 20, 2021.

IDO will take place on 5 platforms: Infinity Pad, BSC Station, PolkaBridge and J Launchpad and Roseon Finance. So investors have great chances to get their first CALO TOKEN.

Fundraising

With rich experience in the blockchain area, after 4 weeks of raising funds for the private round, Calo App team has successfully closed the private sale round with $1.95M.

Partners & Backers

During the private sale, Calo has closed deals with some of the biggest VCs in the industry. Some of Calo important backers are including: Infinity Pad, BFRI Capital, BMW Capital, Onebit Capital, CRVN Capital, VECOM, DTS, Monihub, UFin, BIC Capital, Lucky Ventures, NEBIT Ventures, Crypto Future Venture, DEO Network, Gamehub, IM Group, Pencil, ...

Launch Program

Calo App founders are serious and careful about the investment and development of the project. Right before the IDO, they will organize an event named Calo Metaverse Global Announcement on 2PM UTC - December 18, 2021.

This will be the first blockchain event livestream using an augmented reality stage for extremely eye-catching visual effects in the surreal Metaverse world. The program will provide interesting information about the vision and mission of the Calo Metaverse, fitness and sports experience in the Metaverse world, as well as profitable investment opportunities through blockchain-based fitness projects.

This is a program that cannot be missed with the global sports-loving community and crypto investors.

Set a reminder NOW in order not to miss this one-of-a-kind event at:

Date: December 18, 2021

Time: 2PM UTC Time / 8PM Vietnam Time

Also welcome Calo's upcoming IDO event on December 20, 2021

See more: https://calo.run

About Calo Metaverse

Calo Metaverse, the fitness app of the future, integrates blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality technology with fitness and sports to enhance the sports practice experience, motivates people to exercise regularly and improve health.

This application also helps users to generate income. By burning calories when participating in the challenge in the Calo App, users obtain a corresponding amount of tokens that can be used to buy, sell and exchange items (NFTs), thereby earning profits.