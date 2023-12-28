CALPAK TAKES THE LEAD AS PREMIERE BRAND FOR LUGGAGE AND TRAVEL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

CALPAK Emerges as the Holiday Gift Season Champion with Viral Best-Selling Products GARDENA, CA — CALPAK, a leading lifestyle brand known for its innovative and stylish travel essentials, is making waves by championing its viral TikTok bestsellers as the perfect gifts for this holiday season and beyond. Since inception in 1989, CALPAK has been positioned […]

CALPAK Emerges as the Holiday Gift Season Champion with Viral Best-Selling Products

GARDENA, CA — CALPAK, a leading lifestyle brand known for its innovative and stylish travel essentials, is making waves by championing its viral TikTok bestsellers as the perfect gifts for this holiday season and beyond. Since inception in 1989, CALPAK has been positioned as a frontrunner in the luggage and accessories space by way of strategically and thoughtfully creating timeless, fashionable, and time-withstanding products for the modern traveler.

“We boast an impressive product lineup that has taken the world by storm in terms of popularity. This holiday season, we’re positioning those bestsellers amongst some of our newest pieces as the ultimate gift for friends, family, and beyond. Outside of our current style array, we’ve introduced price-comfortable luggage bundles, new colorways in our Luka and Clear Cosmetics Case lines, and more,” states Jeannie, Executive Director of Marketing at CALPAK.

Building on the momentum of its viral success, CALPAK has strategically introduced and positioned new, exciting, and coveted additions to its product lineup, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of its ever-expanding audience:

The Luka Line in Expanded Colorways:

CALPAK’s Luka line, a TikTok sensation, is now available in an array of expanded colorways, allowing customers to express their individual style. The Luka line has captured the attention of trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts with its sleek design and practical features. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, the Luka line is the epitome of travel sophistication.

Cosmetics Case Line:

CALPAK understands the importance of beauty on the go, and its newly expanded Cosmetics Case line is designed to meet the needs of beauty enthusiasts who crave organization and style. These chic and practical cases are perfect for storing makeup essentials, ensuring that travelers can look and feel their best wherever they go, and come in three convenient styles for every level of organization.

Luggage Bundles for Every Lifestyle:

CALPAK’s luggage bundles offer a seamless, and budget-friendly sophisticated solution to all travel needs. These thoughtfully assembled sets feature a harmonious combination of the signature best-selling luggage pieces, ensuring that consumers not only travel in style, but in unmatched convenience. From sleek design to durable materials, CALPAK’s commitment to quality shines through in every bundle of multi-sized luggage, promising an elevated travel experience for the modern adventurer.

CALPAK’s bestsellers have garnered the attention and approval of tastemakers across various industries. From travel bloggers to beauty gurus, CALPAK’s products have become staples in the lives of those who seek quality, style, and functionality. As the holiday spirit takes flight, CALPAK invites everyone to discover the joy of giving with its viral bestsellers.

About CALPAK:

CALPAK creates design-forward, first-of-its-kind travel essentials that are backed by more than 30 years of industry expertise, extensive research, and comprehensive quality testing. Every CALPAK product combines an ideal mix of exceptional construction and stylish design, all of which comes at an accessible price for today’s modern traveler. From luggage to accessories to everyday commuting necessities, CALPAK’s vast selection of travel and luggage essentials make the journey as gratifying as the destination. For more information, please visit calpaktravel.com.

To learn more about CALPAK, visit calpaktravel.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Us: Since 1989, we’ve been creating products that take you places, while pushing boundaries. As we write the next chapter of our story, we want to invite you into a world where you discover a love for packing, and a passion for getting there.

