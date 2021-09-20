The Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham Cambodia) Memorandum of Understanding

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT), an association registered with the Ministry of Interior and recognized by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), and AmCham Cambodia, an association which advocates pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow the economy, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the Cambodian Fintech sector and start-ups in the industry, to promote financial inclusion and social responsibility through the industry, and to raise awareness through entrepreneurship oriented events and efforts. The two associations have agreed tangible actions including reciprocal membership and event discounts, serving as industry partners for the Fintech and Startup communities, joint promotion of events and activities, and cooperation on the upcoming CAFT's CamTech Summit in cooperation with World Fintech Festival by Singapore Fintech Festival, National Bank of Cambodia, Association of Banks in Cambodia and Cambodian Microfinance Association.



The event was witnessed by board and executive members of both CAFT as well as AmCham.

Remi Pell, Board Chairman of CAFT commented, "the United States is representative of some of the largest and leading technology companies in the world and the intent is to tap into AmCham's expertise and leverage their membership in achieving our goals."

AmCham President Anthony Galliano commented, "AmCham remains committed to work with the public and private sector in the promotion and support of business and commerce in the Kingdom. This is a great opportunity for the Chamber to elevate the Fintech sector and raise awareness of the commercial tech successes in the Kingdom, and at the same time leverage the expertise of the world's leading technology companies, who are part of our membership, for the good of the country."

The signing of the MOU by Remi Pell, Chairman of the Board and Anthony Galliano, President of AmCham was on September 16th at Backyard Cafe.

About Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT)

Is registered with the Ministry of Interior and recognized by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC). The association seeks to cultivate interest and technical skills to promote increased innovation, financial inclusion, diversity and collaboration of all Tech and Fintech segments by serving as the collective voice in providing relevant and expert-sourced information to regulators and the private sector.

Further information can be obtained at Website: https://www.caftkh.org/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAFTOfficial | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/caftkh/

About the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham)

Founded in 1996, the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham Cambodia) supports, advocates and promotes forward-looking Public and Private Sector collaborations that contribute to the regional and global advancement of the Cambodian business environment, professional development and technological innovation in the overall achievement of meaningful, diversified economic growth.

Further information can be obtained at Website: https://amchamcambodia.net/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmChamCam/ | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-chamber-of-commerce-in-cambodia/

