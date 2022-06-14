Cambridge Epigenetix Names Peter Fromen as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Epigenetix (CEGX), a life sciences tools and technology company which is revolutionizing genome sequencing, today announced the appointment of Peter J. Fromen as Chief Executive Officer effective July 18, 2022. Gail Marcus who has been acting Chief Executive Officer since 2020 will continue as Chair of the Board.



Professor Sir Shankar Balasubramanian FRS, co-founder of Cambridge Epigenetix, said, “We welcome Peter and his vast industry experience and valuable relationships to lead Cambridge Epigenetix at this critical juncture. The founders, Gail and the entire Board are delighted to have Peter’s leadership as we seek to grow the company into its full potential.”

Mr. Fromen joins the company from PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) where he served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), based in London. During his tenure, he transformed the commercial organization and led the team to achieve record levels of sales, growing revenues by 65% and more than doubling the company’s installed base of sequencers.

“Peter brings global leadership and broad commercial expertise leading key functions in product marketing, product management, market development, sales, service, and support. His record of building, growing, and retaining world-class teams is particularly important to us as we prepare for the future,” shared Gail Marcus. “We are confident Peter and his leadership style will enhance our innovation-centric culture which- is built on integrity, humility and diversity.”

Prior to PacBio, Mr. Fromen worked at Illumina where he held numerous leadership positions across the finance and commercial organizations including investor relations, product marketing, market development, and enterprise sales. He built the Company’s first investor relations and market development functions and had a leading role in launching the Company’s HiSeq X Ten Sequencing System which delivered the first $1000 human whole genome. Notably, while serving as the company’s Global Vice President of Population Genomics and Precision Health, Mr. Fromen oversaw Illumina’s partnership with Genomics England and the National Health System (NHS) to execute the 100,000 Genomes Project which subsequently led to the commissioning of whole genome sequencing in the NHS for rare disease and certain cancers.

“The founders of Cambridge Epigenetix had the foresight and wisdom to envision the potential of epigenetics before anyone else, attracting an industry leading Board and group of investors. This exceptional team has developed one of the most exciting technology platforms I have seen in my career. It has the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of capturing novel epigenetic information while preserving its genetic context, all in a single sequencing workflow,” said Peter Fromen. “I am deeply excited to join Cambridge Epigenetix and lead the company to its next stage of growth, empowering customers to realize the full contribution of epigenetics to human health.”

About Cambridge Epigenetix

Cambridge Epigenetix, a life sciences tools and technology company, is revolutionizing sequencing by delivering new dimensions of information from DNA to identify and treat disease earlier, harnessing the potential to transform life sciences and medicine. The commercial-stage company’s platform provides more information with greater efficiency at higher quality and lower cost than standard next generation sequencing technologies. Easily integrating into existing sequencers, the company’s products allow the user to simultaneously see genetic and epigenetic information in a single workflow. This information can be used to detect, diagnose, treat, and understand disease. Based in Cambridge, UK, amongst the Company’s founders is a pioneer in DNA sequencing, intent on leading the next great leap forward in genomics. To learn more, please visit https://cambridge-epigenetix.com/

