Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre Made New Research Progress

GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, Infinitus co-established Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre with the University of Cambridge. Following five years of great collaboration, the two parties have recently renewed the contract for further exploration.

Since its establishment, Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre has always been committed to studying the screening and mechanism of action of the effective ingredients of Chinese medicinal herbs by utilizing advanced technologies, including molecular biology.



Ultra-high resolution image of the endoplasmic reticulum (purple) and lysosome (green), which is from the content of the paper published in Science Advances

Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre has made new research progress recently, and has published a paper named The Structure and Global Distribution of The Endoplasmic Reticulum Network Are Actively Regulated by Lysosomes in Science Advances, which is an important publication under the umbrella of Science, the internationally renowned academic journal.

A long and thorough report about the research was published on the homepage of the official website of the University of Cambridge, as well as a special featuring story on the homepage of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology of the university.

Aging is a natural and inevitable process in human bodies. What Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre does and pursues is a slower and healthier aging process that makes people less vulnerable to illnesses. Endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes and mitochondria are essential components of cells. Researching their structure and functionality conducts a better understanding of how to maintain homeostasis and delay aging, which eventually lead to locating new effective biological targets.

The scientists of Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre have applied advanced molecular imaging technology, cell biology, and artificial intelligence to visualize live cell activities in ultra-high resolution, from where a new intracellular responsive mechanism and a new mechanism for maintaining the health of neurons were discovered. The discovery has provided brand new research direction and analytical methods for further in-depth study in anti-aging product development and application, and the mechanism of the anti-aging product efficacy.

In the future, Infinitus will continue to deepen scientific research collaboration with the University of Cambridge, focusing on anti-aging products and accelerating the process of converting scientific research results to actual application. Infinitus will also continue to provide the general public with more high-quality health products, supporting more people to acquire health, beauty and happiness.

Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., founded in 1992, is a member of LKK Health Products Group. The company focuses on R&D, production, sales and services of Chinese herbal health products.

Science Advances

Science Advances is a comprehensive scientific journal covering all academic fields. It is a top scientific research publishing platform, which publishes high-level research efforts with significant developments and progresses. The impact factor of Science Advances has reached 13.116 in 2020.