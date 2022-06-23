Cambridge University Press & Assessment launches new brand for English learners and teachers worldwide

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment has launched a new extension of its brand for its English learning and assessment products around the world. The news follows last year's successful integration of industry leaders Cambridge Assessment and Cambridge University Press.

Every year millions of students and teachers around the world benefit from English language learning and assessment products from Cambridge. This includes Cambridge English Qualifications, courses, support and digital resources to help people to learn English and prove their skills to the world. Cambridge's new look and feel for its English range also includes a promise 'where your world grows', which is a commitment to its customers around the world.

Francesca Woodward, Global Managing Director, English says the new brand will give the organisation a strong, single identity going forward. She will be supported by Paul Colbert, Deputy Global Managing Director, English & Commercial Director. Francesca Woodward said:

''Last year we combined our publishing and assessment operations and now our team works even more closely together to deliver the very best solutions for English language learners and teachers worldwide. In the past learners and teachers have taken exams, used textbooks and digital resources from different parts of our Cambridge family, and our new single brand for English brings all of this together under one roof. It helps us to show the world that we create unique learning and assessment experiences that could only come from Cambridge."

In the coming months Cambridge's new brand for English will come to life in exam centres, schools and on learning and assessment products around the world. This will be a gradual process, and Cambridge will be working with its partners and distributors to take the transition to its new look step-by-step.

Woodward added:

"As part of our commitment to the environment we're not asking our partners and distributors around the world to throw away existing branded materials. We want them to take a step-by-step approach to the transition to our new Cambridge brand for English."

