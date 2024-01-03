Camden National Bank Adopts Advanced Mortgage Origination and Closing Solutions by nCino

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced the implementation of its mortgage origination and closing solutions from nCino’s Mortgage Suite by Camden National Bank.

Camden National Bank is a nationwide lender with branches predominantly concentrated in Maine and Massachusetts. The Bank’s replacement of its legacy mortgage point-of-sale (POS) technology with digital solutions from nCino’s Mortgage Suite is the latest in a series of modernization efforts aimed at providing superior flexibility and convenience for loan originators and customers.

“Loan originators are now equipped with better, easier, and faster access to their loans, allowing them to better connect with customers — all from their phones. Similarly, customers can connect with us from any mobile device and can even start an application on one device and jump to another to finish it,” said James Dell’Anno, Senior Vice President, Director of Mortgage Banking and Consumer Lending at Camden National Bank.

The transition to nCino’s Mortgage Suite has also made it easier for the Bank to accept digitally signed loan documents instead of requiring wet-signed paperwork, which in turn will allow Camden National Bank to offer solutions that support remote online notarization (RON) closings, a notarization method recently authorized by newly enacted legislation in Maine and Massachusetts.

“nCino’s native support for eSigning and eNotarization puts us ahead of competitors in providing faster, more convenient closings customers prefer. Customers can join from wherever they are — at work, between errands, or from their kitchen table,” Dell’Anno added.

“We are pleased to partner with Camden National Bank to improve accessibility and convenience for its loan originators and customers,” said Ben Miller, Executive Vice President U.S. Mortgage at nCino. “These solutions not only modernize and automate the Bank’s mortgage processes, they also help position Camden National Bank to be a regional leader in fully online closings.”

