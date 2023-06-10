Camellia Place, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Earns Great Place to Work Designation.

Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Camellia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care with certification as a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have honored Camellia Place Assisted Living and Memory Care with certification as a Great Place to Work. This prestigious designation recognizes the dedication of Camellia Place to creating an empowering, fun, and supportive environment for team members and residents.

The certification process involved surveying 100% of employees from Camellia Place and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, a belief that their work makes a difference, and a feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"We are incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day to make Camellia Place a special place for our residents," said Kiley Webb, Executive Director of Camellia Place. "Our team members are passionate about their work, and it shows in the care and attention they provide to every resident."

Mark Reisman, CEO of Empower Living, the operator of Camellia Place, added, "We attribute our success to empowering team members, which has created a culture of exceptional camaraderie and pride. We introduced many initiatives over our first year to give team members additional support and resources, allowing them more time to engage and have more fun with our residents."

Camellia Place is proud to be a Great Place to Work and is committed to providing exceptional care for its assisted living and memory care residents. For more information, visit www.camelliaplace.com.

About Empower Living

Empower Living is an operator and asset manager for communities in Georgia, Texas, and Missouri. Empower Living is named after its core value of empowerment, which includes empowering team members and residents to foster great places to work and live. United by the core value, Empower Living was formed in 2022 after the partners collectively led a few dozen communities with other operators.

About Us: Camellia Place is an assisted living and memory care community of residential homes at 294 Rope Mill Road in Woodstock, Georgia. Camellia Place's mission through its Live WHOLE program is to exemplify safety, personalized quality care, compassion, and joy. The residential community comprises 96 suites across six distinct one-story homes, each meeting residents' individual needs and lifestyle preferences. The neighborhood model is designed to promote a sense of hospitality, social cohesion, and greater fulfillment and motivate residents who benefit from assisted living, memory care, and respite care. With their commitment to promoting independence and well-being, caregivers provide a range of amenities and services to help residents live fulfilling lives. At Camellia Place, they are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and support to our residents and their families.

