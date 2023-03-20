Camellia Place Introduces Unique Cottage Style Homes Development for Assisted Living in Woodstock, Georgia

At Camellia Place in Woodstock, Ga., the neighborhood of six cottage-style homes offers unique individualized care that satisfies residents' social, emotional, and physical requirements.

Camellia Place Introduces Cottage Style Homes for Assisted Living in Woodstock, Georgia

Woodstock, GA - Camellia Place, an assisted living and memory care community in Woodstock, Georgia, announces a unique small home neighborhood for assisted living that provides personalized care for seniors.



"We are excited about this unique assisted living community in Woodstock, Ga. Camellia Place is designed to promote independence, socialization, and well-being, ensuring that our residents can thrive in their golden years," said Kristin Lowery, Community Liason at Camellia Place.



The six cottage-style homes of Camellia Place offer residents a comfortable, intimate atmosphere. Each residence has a large living room, a private bedroom, and an accessible bathroom. Our skilled caregivers can offer individualized care that addresses each resident's particular needs because there are only sixteen individuals in each residence.



Camellia Place recognizes the value of well-coordinated care and the beneficial effects it may have on the lives of the residents. The caregivers aim to offer individualized care that satisfies residents' social, emotional, and physical requirements. Camellia Place offers a range of programs to support residents in leading fulfilling lives as part of their commitment to encouraging independence and well-being.

The founders of Camellia Place were driven to create an assisted living neighborhood with family-style meals, a daily variety of activities for individual and group engagement, and front porches for residents to relax and enjoy an afternoon concert because they were passionate about caring for their own aging mothers who were on the dementia journey, becoming less independent, and needing a higher level of assistance.



Plan a visit to Camellia Place to learn more about the advantages of coordinated care in assisted living and their distinctive small-house neighborhood. The staff will be pleased to give a tour, respond to any inquiries, and help decide whether their assisted living facility in Woodstock, Georgia, is the best choice for the family.



About Us: Camellia Place is an assisted living and memory care community of residential homes at 294 Rope Mill Road in Woodstock, Georgia. Camellia Place's mission is to exemplify safety, personalized quality care, compassion, and joy. The residential community consists of 96 suites across six distinct one-story homes, each meeting residents' individual needs and lifestyle preferences. The neighborhood model is designed to promote a sense of hospitality, social cohesion, and greater fulfillment and motivate residents who benefit from assisted living, memory care, and respite care. With their commitment to promoting independence and well-being, caregivers provide a range of amenities and services to help residents live fulfilling lives. At Camellia Place, they are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and support to our residents and their families.

