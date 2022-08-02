—

Camellia Place Voted Best Assisted Living & Memory Care in Woodstock, Georgia

Woodstock, GA. Aug 1, 2022 - Camellia Place is excited to announce that it has been voted the "Best Assisted Living & Memory Care" provider in Woodstock, GA. This is a great honor, and Camellia Place is so proud to be recognized as a top provider in the area.

This win is a testament to the high-quality care and services that Camellia Place provides its residents. The staff at Camellia Place are dedicated to providing each resident with individualized care and support, ensuring that they are able to live life to the fullest.

Commenting on the award, Bonnie Galluccio, the Executive Director of Camellia Place said, “We are so honored to be voted Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Woodstock. Thank you so much for your support. It is confirmation to the staff and volunteers that their efforts are recognized.”

This is a huge accomplishment for the community that is proud to offer its residents the highest quality of care. The team at Camellia Place is committed to providing their residents with the best possible care and experience that meets the needs of each resident. They understand that every person is unique and deserves personalized attention.

When it comes to assisted living and memory care, Camellia Place takes pride in being able to offer a wide range of services and amenities that cater to each individual's needs. Its goal is to make sure that every one of its residents feels comfortable, safe, and happy.

The entire team at Camellia Place is grateful to everyone who voted for them to achieve this great feat. The team is truly honored to have been chosen as the Best Assisted Living and Memory Care provider in Woodstock, GA.

If you are in search of a qualified assisted living or memory care provider for a loved one, be sure to check out Camellia Place. You won’t regret it! Their award-winning service and care will ensure that your loved one is well taken care of and can enjoy their retirement years.

