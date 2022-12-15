A Camera that Moves as You Do- Don’t Miss a Beat with Aicoco Streamcam

The best AI Streamcam in the world under $100

As the world continues to evolve towards a more technologically-savvy and visually enhanced ecosystem, Aicoco , the world's leading photography gear manufacturer, is pioneering the AI visual art space with its new plug & play model, AC400, ideal for content creators: vloggers, live streamers, or those who require moving around. The content creation industry is not just a buzzword, it’s a new reality and a lifestyle. Between Zoom/Google Meet Job interviews, Teams workplace reporting, Skype family calls, and live talent streaming, Aicoco helps you excel in a virtual setting, using face-tracking with simple gestures (no clicking or buttons involved), a motorized wide-angle lens with super silent brushless motor for 300-degree rotation, and built-in dual microphones to hear up to 2.4 meters away (but it also has built-in noise reduction feature). Even the magnetic privacy cover is perfect for daily needs, compatible with both Windows and Mac, with no installations, remotes or apps required.

For the low price of only $69.99, the AC400 offers Full HD resolution of 1080P_30ps, . With a leading picture quality optimization algorithm, Aicoco restores focus and true color, so each scene is just right. The intelligent tracking feature on the StreamCam is equipped with AI vision empowerment and brushless motor technology, recognizing you while moving, even in multi-person scenes, you are always in the center of the screen, the halo of the protagonist, speaks for itself. With a wide-angle lens with 300-degree rotation tracking, it can help you do whatever you want to show, a groundbreaking innovation in the webcam industry.

Founder Jon Zhong says, “Normal webcams are static and people like to move, which can make communication feel limited, especially fitness instructors with multi-person scenes. Aicoco automatically tracks people with gesture operation and face recognition. For online communication, you can be free from the constraints of your webcam. You can also easily turn the lens to capture vertical versus horizontal, creating perfect content for different video platforms, whether you are teaching a dance class, or hosting a cooking class for a large group, it automatically zooms in and out according to the scene.”

For further information about the Aicoco Smart Live Streamcam as well as other products from Aicoco, visit - www.aicoco.com, or Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/B0BM947CFX

About Aicoco

Aicoco combines AI intelligence with traditional image vision unit to create "intelligent image" products, applied to live video communication, audio creation and sharing, education and commercial video conferencing, making intelligence bring better life experience to people.

