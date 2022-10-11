Campaign360 2022 (10-11 May) - New Direction

HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place at Raffles Singapore and online between 10-11 May 2022.



Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place at Singapore and online between 10-11 May 2022. Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 23 sessions of live panels, discussion and keynote interviews. Register today to hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 25 sessions of live panels, discussions and keynote interviews. Hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future, including:

Annette Male , Head of Agency APAC , Meta

, , Anita Kanal, Former VP Customer Marketing, APAC , Visa

, Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO , GroupM APAC

, Alvin Wang Graylin, China President , HTC

, Alvin Neo, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer & Managing Director , FairPrice Group & NTUC Link

, Bhaskar Choudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer , Lenovo Asia Pacific

, Daphne Kuah, Chief Marketing Officer APAC BK , Restaurant Brands International

, Dennis Perez , Media Director , Unilever Philippines & E-Commerce Media for SEAA

, , Diana Boo, Chief Marketing Officer , Boost

, Dylan Choong , Chief People Officer , GroupM APAC

, , Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications , Cathay Pacific

, Enshe Manto, APAC Consumer Experience Director , Johnson & Johnson

, Federico Palomba, Managing Director , Juventus APAC

, Frederic Giron, VP, Research Director , Forrester

, Gaurav Virkar, Global Head of Media , SK-II

, Helen Duffy , APAC CEO , Grace Blue

, , Iris Chang, Director & Head of Sustainability , Grab

, Jiunn Shih, Chief Growth Officer , Zespri International

, Karl Cluck, Head of APAC Agency , TikTok

, Kevin Mintaraga, Chief Marketing Officer , Tokopedia

, Karen Nelson-Field, Founder and CEO , Amplified Intelligence

, Kaveri Khullar , Vice President Consumer Marketing , Mastercard, Asia Pacific

, , Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer , Manulife Vietnam

, Michael Patent, Founder & President , Culture Group

, Mitchell Kreuch, Managing Director, Southeast Asia , Twitter

, Mitch Waters , Senior Vice President, South East Asia , India , Australia and New Zealand , The Trade Desk

, , Ranji David , Director - Asia Pacific , Marketing Services , WFA

, , Rupen Desai, Global Chief Marketing Officer , Dole Sunshine

, Richard Brosgill, Managing Director, APAC , Assembly

, Rose Huskey, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker APAC

Seema Punwani , Partner , R3

, , ShuFen Goh, Co-founder and Principal , R3

, Siew Ting Foo, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia , HP

, Silas Lewis-Meilus, Global Head of Media Business Units , GSK

, Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer- Asia Pacific , HSBC

, Vincent Leung, Global Head of Digital Brand Marketing , Lenzing Group

, Yves Briantais, Vice President, Marketing APAC, Colgate-Palmolive

Campaign360 will be held from 10 to 11 May 2022. To reserve a seat for the high-level event, please register through the link here: https://www.campaign360.asia/page/2099273/partner-guest-registration-form.

Agenda



Day 1 session highlights:

Panel: Keeping pace with consumer attention

This session explores the implications for advertisers and how brands can navigate this fast-moving opportunity on viewer engagement as consumers switch to OTT.

Panel: Action and accountability on sustainability

Are marketing leaders ready to make sustainability core? From supply chains, to materials, distribution, packaging, CSR, social and governance; the conversation goes beyond marketing so how can we move beyond brand purpose and into brand reinvention?



Day 2 session highlights:

Panel: Decoding Web3.0 and metaverse, is it a hype or future of the internet

What will real applications of the metaverse look like for brands in the future and what can be achieved right now? How will marketing campaigns bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds in the future?





Providing insights and intelligence into the ideas, work and personalities shaping the region's marketing-communications industry, Campaign Asia-Pacific dives deeper into important subjects and presents the most compelling information that matters to businesses in the fastest-growing and most exciting communications market in the world. Campaign Asia-Pacific serves the marketing elite, those that are pushing creative advertising and communications to new boundaries, redefining brand experiences through multiple touch-points, both on and offline.