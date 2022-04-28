Campaign360 2022 - New Direction

HONG KONG, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place in both Singapore and virtually between 10-11 May 2022.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 35 sessions of live panels, discussions and keynote interviews. Hear from over 30 expert speakers sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future, including:

  • Annette Male, Head of Agency APACMeta
  • Anita Kanal,  Former VP Customer Marketing, APACVisa
  • Ashutosh SrivastavaCEOGroupM APAC
  • Alvin Wang GraylinChina President, HTC
  • Alvin NeoChief Customer and Marketing Officer & Managing DirectorFairPrice Group & NTUC Link
  • Bhaskar ChoudhuriChief Marketing OfficerLenovo Asia Pacific
  • Diana BooChief Marketing OfficerBoost
  • Daphne KuahChief Marketing Officer APAC BKRestaurant Brands International
  • Edward BellGeneral Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, Cathay Pacific
  • Federico PalombaManaging Director, Juventus APAC
  • Frederic GironVP, Research DirectorForrester
  • Gaurav VirkarGlobal Head of MediaSK-II
  • Iris ChangDirector & Head of SustainabilityGrab
  • Jiunn ShihChief Growth OfficerZespri International
  • Karl CluckHead of APAC AgencyTikTok
  • Kevin Mintaraga, Chief Marketing OfficerTokopedia
  • Karen Nelson-FieldFounder and CEOAmplified Intelligence
  • Kaveri Khullar, Vice President Consumer MarketingMastercard, Asia Pacific
  • Marilyn WangChief Marketing OfficerManulife Vietnam
  • Mitchell KreuchManaging Director, Southeast Asia, Twitter
  • Michael PatentFounder & PresidentCulture Group
  • Rupen DesaiGlobal Chief Marketing OfficerDole Sunshine
  • Richard BrosgillManaging Director, APACAssembly
  • Rose HuskeyChief Client Officer, Wavemaker APAC
  • ShuFen GohCo-founder and Principal, R3
  • Siew Ting FooChief Marketing Officer, Greater AsiaHP
  • Silas Lewis-MeilusGlobal Head of Media Business UnitsGSK
  • Suresh BalajiChief Marketing Officer- Asia PacificHSBC
  • Vincent LeungGlobal Head of Digital Brand MarketingLenzing Group
  • Yves BriantaisVice President, Marketing APACColgate-Palmolive

Campaign360 will be held from 10 to 11 May 2022. To reserve your seat for the high-level event, please register through the link here: https://www.campaign360.asia/page/2099273/partner-guest-registration-form.

Session highlights:  

Blending in-housing, outsourcing and integrated partnerships
In this session, experts of Assembly, Boost, FairPrice Group & NTUC, HP, Tokopedia look at how brand-agency partnerships could work in the future with the rise of newfound relationships in the creative, media and technology industries. Is it possible to strike the right balance between in-housing and outsourcing and what does that look like?

Action and accountability on sustainability
Are marketing leaders ready to make sustainability core? From supply chains to materials, distribution, packaging, CSR, social and governance; the conversation goes beyond marketing so how can we move beyond the brand purpose and into brand reinvention?

PRNewswire is the Official Media Partner of Campaign360 2022.

About Campaign Asia-Pacific
Providing insights and intelligence into the ideas, work and personalities shaping the region's marketing-communications industry, Campaign Asia-Pacific dives deeper into important subjects and presents the most compelling information that matters to businesses in the fastest-growing and most exciting communications market in the world. Campaign Asia-Pacific serves the marketing elite, those that are pushing creative advertising and communications to new boundaries, redefining brand experiences through multiple touch-points, both on and offline.