Campaign360 2022 - New Direction

Campaign Asia's inaugural Campaign360 2022 is taking place in both Singapore and virtually between 10-11May 2022. Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 35 sessions of live panels, discussions and keynote interviews. Register today to hear from over 30 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 35 sessions of live panels, discussions and keynote interviews. Hear from over 30 expert speakers sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future, including:

Annette Male , Head of Agency APAC , Meta

, , Anita Kanal , Former VP Customer Marketing, APAC , Visa

, , Ashutosh Srivastava , CEO , GroupM APAC

, , Alvin Wang Graylin , China President , HTC

, , Alvin Neo , Chief Customer and Marketing Officer & Managing Director , FairPrice Group & NTUC Link

, , Bhaskar Choudhuri , Chief Marketing Officer , Lenovo Asia Pacific

, , Diana Boo , Chief Marketing Officer , Boost

, , Daphne Kuah , Chief Marketing Officer APAC BK , Restaurant Brands International

, , Edward Bell , General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications , Cathay Pacific

, , Federico Palomba , Managing Director , Juventus APAC

, , Frederic Giron , VP, Research Director , Forrester

, , Gaurav Virkar , Global Head of Media , SK-II

, , Iris Chang , Director & Head of Sustainability , Grab

, , Jiunn Shih , Chief Growth Officer , Zespri International

, , Karl Cluck , Head of APAC Agency , TikTok

, , Kevin Mintaraga , Chief Marketing Officer , Tokopedia

, , Karen Nelson-Field , Founder and CEO , Amplified Intelligence

, , Kaveri Khullar , Vice President Consumer Marketing , Mastercard, Asia Pacific

, , Marilyn Wang , Chief Marketing Officer , Manulife Vietnam

, , Mitchell Kreuch , Managing Director, Southeast Asia , Twitter

, , Michael Patent , Founder & President , Culture Group

, , Rupen Desai , Global Chief Marketing Officer , Dole Sunshine

, , Richard Brosgill , Managing Director, APAC , Assembly

, , Rose Huskey , Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker APAC

, ShuFen Goh , Co-founder and Principal , R3

, , Siew Ting Foo , Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia , HP

, , Silas Lewis-Meilus , Global Head of Media Business Units , GSK

, , Suresh Balaji , Chief Marketing Officer- Asia Pacific , HSBC

, , Vincent Leung , Global Head of Digital Brand Marketing , Lenzing Group

, , Yves Briantais, Vice President, Marketing APAC, Colgate-Palmolive

Campaign360 will be held from 10 to 11 May 2022. To reserve your seat for the high-level event, please register through the link here: https://www.campaign360.asia/page/2099273/partner-guest-registration-form.

Session highlights:

Blending in-housing, outsourcing and integrated partnerships

In this session, experts of Assembly, Boost, FairPrice Group & NTUC, HP, Tokopedia look at how brand-agency partnerships could work in the future with the rise of newfound relationships in the creative, media and technology industries. Is it possible to strike the right balance between in-housing and outsourcing and what does that look like?

Action and accountability on sustainability

Are marketing leaders ready to make sustainability core? From supply chains to materials, distribution, packaging, CSR, social and governance; the conversation goes beyond marketing so how can we move beyond the brand purpose and into brand reinvention?

