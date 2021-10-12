Camtech Summit 2021: Showcasing Cambodia's FinTech and Tech Landscape through Inclusiveness

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT) in cooperation of National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC) and Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) will be hosting the CAMTECH Summit and is again one of the partners of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for World Fintech Festival.

This year CamTech Summit and World FinTech Festival will focus on key themes to highlight what Cambodia has to offer when it comes to finance and technology. Day one will be Siem Reap theme which highlights tourism and tech, Day 2 is Sihanouk theme which highlights real state and tech and Day 3 is Battambang theme which highlights agriculture, trade and tech. Final two days will have Phnom Penh as the key theme and will be showcasing topics on finance and technology not covered in the past 3 themes.

CamTech Summit will be broadcasted locally for free on CAFT as well as relevant partner pages and internationally through the World FinTech Festival stage.

Tomas Pokorny, Board Secretary General of CAFT stated, "We firmly believe that this event will open doors and greater opportunities for Cambodia. It would provide knowledge and resources to all entrepreneurs in the country, that are relevant not only for one's business but also for the continued economic growth of Cambodia in relation to the fast-growing adaptability of the country to Finance and Technology.

Ms. Weena Llona, Executive Director of CAFT commented, "We are offering a wide-range of sponsorship and speaker opportunities and it's our pleasure to invite you all and be part of this event."

For more information on how you can be part of the event, you may contact +855968712304 or email ed@caftkh.org . You may also visit Camtech Summit website at www.camtechsummit.com for more details.

ABOUT CAFT:

CAFT is an association registered with the Cambodian Ministry of Interior and recognized by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), that seeks to cultivate interest and technical skills to promote increased innovation, organize an inclusive community of startups, institutions, and regulators and build relationships among its members to further promote the goals of the industry; and by serving as the collective voice for the FinTechs in providing relevant and expert-sourced information to regulators and private sector. CAFT advocates for effective and future-focused measures to ensure prosperity across the industries.