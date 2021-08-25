Camu Introduces All New Learning Management System (LMS 2.0) for an Engaging Learning Experience

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camu, a leading EdTech solution with a Unified Student Information System and Learning Management Solution from Octoze Technologies, announced today, the formal launch of its refreshed Learning Management System (LMS 2.0), scheduled to be available later this month to institutions across the globe.

With the aim of enhancing the teaching and learning experience and enabling complete autonomy and self-sufficiency, the company has introduced smarter and more intuitive features into its technology gamut. The new LMS comes with an array of added benefits including heightened access, seamless navigation, instant shareability, and limitless storage.

"We have leveraged the power of a unified Student Information System and Learning Management System, to offer an engaging learning experience and the ability to manage the student life-cycle without boundaries," says Swami AR, Co-founder & CEO, Octoze Technologies Pte Ltd.

Ernesto Cruz, Managing Director of ITSM Corporation in Manila and a partner of Camu, says, "Camu has the most comprehensive SIS solution and we are quite delighted to introduce all new refreshed LMS, which is a boon for Institutions in the Philippines as Camu can be their one stop solution for all their EdTech needs as it offers the most comprehensive unified SIS and LMS."

By placing the user at the centre of product design, Camu's software specialists have been successful at building a pedagogical solution that is compatible with all educational stakeholder requirements, making it especially attractive in the current scenario of remote learning, blended learning and hybrid learning.

Given Camu's proven track record in guiding institutions to achieve operational excellence, we can't wait to see the impact that LMS 2.0 has on universities and colleges worldwide.

LMS 2.0 is all set to be introduced into the market on 25th August 2021.

About Camu

The flagship product, Camu, is a cloud solution offered in the SaaS model for both, the web and mobile platforms. Camu offers an Integrated Student Information System (SIS) and Learning Management System (LMS) with a framework that enables Institutions to easily adopt modern learning concepts such as Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Competency-based learning, and the Flexible Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Camu has a client base of over 400+ Institutions and 1 million students and a presence across 7 Countries.

