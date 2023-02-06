Canada-in-Asia Conference Arrives in Singapore February 21-23, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) and Universities Canada are excited to invite members of the media to the inaugural Canada-in-Asia Conference 2023 in Singapore on February 21-23, 2023.



A signature event for Canada-connected individuals, businesses, and institutions across Asia, the Canada-in-Asia Conference (CIAC2023) will gather Asia-based alumni of Canadian universities and key leaders from business and government in Canada and Asia to catalyze a new and transformative phase of Canada-Asia engagement.

Over two days at the Fairmont Singapore’s Raffles City Convention Centre, the conference program combines keynote and inter‑disciplinary plenary sessions, concurrent thematic activities based on priority sectors, strategic networking opportunities, and an evening gala – alongside activities organized by participating universities and organizations with their respective communities.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to build and strengthen individual and institutional linkages across Canada and Asia, and work together to find solutions to pressing challenges facing our world,” said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. “Singapore sits at the centre of dynamic Asia, and we look forward to constructive, high-level discussions between senior representatives of the governments and universities of Canada, Singapore, and the wider region.”

“Canada’s universities are global leaders in developing the talent and leading research that demonstrate Canada’s unique capabilities and contributions,” said Paul Davidson, President, Universities Canada. “Our alumni in Asia act as ambassadors for that work, and for Canada. Engaging these individuals and building strong people-to-people connections across borders and barriers will deepen Canada-Asia relations in business, governments, academia, and civil society.”

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend the inaugural Canada-in-Asia Conference as space allows. Please contact our media representative below for further information and registration.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference is presented with the assistance of the Government of Canada. APF Canada and Universities Canada are grateful for this support. We would also like to thank our Major Partners, Sun Life, Invest in Canada, Export Development Canada, and Royal Bank of Canada; our Supporting Partners, the Gouvernement du Québec and Investissement Québec; and our Associate Partners, BMO, Bombardier, CIBC, Government of Saskatchewan, Invest Alberta, McMillan LLP, Fasken, Gowling WLG, and McCarthy Tétrault.

The Canada-in-Asia Conference would also not be possible without our Gold University Partners, University of Waterloo, McGill University, University of Toronto, York University, University of British Columbia, Western University, and the University of Alberta; our Silver University Partners, The Research Universities’ Council of British Columbia, University of Ottawa, University of Saskatchewan, and University of Calgary; and our Bronze University Partner, SFU Alumni.

APF Canada and Universities Canada would also like to thank our in-kind partners: the C100, Mila, the Toronto Centre, and the Business Council of Canada.

Key Links :

Conference Website: www.canada-in-asia.ca

APF Canada: www.asiapacific.ca

Universities Canada: www.univcan.ca

Contacts :

Media

Michael Roberts

Communications Director

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

communications@asiapacific.ca

Mobile: 604-649-4863

Universities Canada

Graham Barber

Assistant Director, International Relations | Directeur adjoint des relations internationals

Universities Canada | Universités Canada

Gbarber@univcan.ca

Mobile: 819-328-6777

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada:

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada’s expertise in offering solutions to Asia’s climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians’ general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

About Universities Canada:

Universities Canada is the voice of Canadian universities, at home and abroad. A membership organization providing university presidents with a unified voice for higher education, research, and innovation, Universities Canada advances the mission of its member institutions to transform lives, strengthen communities, and find solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our world. The organization advocates for Canadian universities at the federal level, provides a forum for university leaders to share ideas and address challenges in higher education, supports students by providing information on university study and offering scholarships on behalf of private sector companies, and fosters collaboration among universities and governments, the private sector, communities, and international partners.

Visit Universities Canada at www.univcan.ca



