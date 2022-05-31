Canada First Tier 1 Mining Investment Conference | Keynotes/Panels Announced

—

According to the recent announcement, THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada’s First Invitation-Only Tier 1 Mining Investment Conference that features keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders like Kelsey Gunderson, Frank E. Holmes, and Douglas B. Silver. 50+ mining companies that represent all commodities will take part in the event, including Canada Nickel Company Inc., Superior Gold Inc., Yamana Gold, Hecla Mining, Denison Mines, and Rio Tinto.

Qualified retail investors with $2.0+ million AUM may register to attend in-person and can take private meetings with company CEOs at THE Event by visiting https://forms.gle/1B2FbR1kXAn5ysEg8

With THE Event being sponsored by several high-profile entities like Laurentian Bank Securities, BMO, and IBK Capital, it will open an opportunity to showcase Canada’s top mining companies to a global audience. Participating Company CEOs will be asked to present in “THE Talk” format, be part of a panel, or participate in one-on-one interviews.

Conferences have been the go-to marketing channel for mining companies for years. It is a reliable method to gain exposure, as it gathers numerous influencers and decision-makers from all over the world in one location.

With 75 percent of the world’s mining companies headquartered in Canada, THE Mining Investment Event of the North presents a major opportunity for investors who want to increase their exposure and gain global recognition.

THE Event will begin on the 19th of June at 9 AM for registration, breakfast, and one-on-one meetings, followed by opening remarks from Joanne Jobin, the CEO, and Founder of VID Conferences & IR.INC. Exploration sessions will be held afterward by renowned speakers and mining companies.

The second day will start at 7 AM and end at 5 PM, highlighted by the Quebec Spotlight session at noon, presented by Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Energy & Natural Resources.

The final day of THE Event will feature major producers and Royalty companies starting at 7:30 AM and will be followed by closing remarks presented by Joanne Jobin at 3:50 PM.

About VID Conferences

Founded in 2009 by Joanne C. Jobin, IR.INC & VID Conferences provides capital markets advice, corporate development intelligence, corporate communications, and investor relations services. For more information, visit https://vidconferences.com or https://irinc.ca/

A spokesperson for the company said: “We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross-section of industries. Our events provide investors with the opportunity to have informative conversations and gain fresh perspectives with company executives, and we feature keynotes from some of the industry’s best thought leaders.”

Interested parties can find more details about the conference by visiting https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference

